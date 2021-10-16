INDEPENDENCE – The Malek Theatre, 116 2nd Avenue NE, will celebrate its 75th anniversary with a slate of events on Saturday, October 23.
Starting off the day, a variety of classic cars will be parked outside the Malek and up the street by their owners for your enjoyment and to help in a fundraiser from noon to 2 p.m. Take as many pictures as you want. You will likely see a 1941 Packard, 1973 Barracuda, 1929 Model A Ford, 1959 Chevy El Camino, 1951 Ford, 1970 Grand Prix, 1953 Dodge military vehicle, and more. We have some movie props you can borrow to use in your picture taking. The “Red Bucket “ has a prominent place too, suggested for donations to help the Malek in its restoration goal of finishing the roof repair. All donations are helpful and appreciated, and will be deposited to BankIowa for the theatre’s foundation.
The events continue from 2 to 4 p.m. down the street at Allerton Brewing Company, 110 1st Street E, for the first of two silent auction events. Look at the collection of items available, and review the bid sheets for retail value and bid amounts. Check in, get your bid number, and frequently review the bid sheets as the bids increase. You must be present to win. The bidding will close and be checked out at 3:30 p.m.
Then the event moves to The Crowbar, 205 2nd Street NE, for the second silent auction event from 4 to 6 p.m. There are a variety of items for bidding at both places, such as live performance theatre tickets, a winery tour and tasting, sports team items, framed vintage photos of the Malek, framed movie posters, specialty coffee baskets, gift certificates, handmade baby quilt and blanket, and more. The bids will close out a 6 p.m. You must be present to win.
During this time frame you will also be able to enjoy anniversary cake, listen to the live music of BlueTone Jazz Collective, and purchase food and beverages from The Crowbar’s menu.
Come to all the events, or as many as you want. Enjoy the afternoon and be a part of the activities. Just have some fun!