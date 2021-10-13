Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Going on Now
Story Time Kits
INDEPENDENCE – Pick up a story time kit at the Independence Public Library, featuring a picture book for your young reader to keep and four craft projects to complete throughout the month! Available first to story time attendees. Videos will be posted each Thursday on the library Facebook page and YouTube channel for you to craft along. Story time kits are best suited for children ages 2-4, and are made available through a Buchanan County Community Foundation grant. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, call 319-334-2470, or email iplprograms@gmail.com.
Thank a Vet
INDEPENDENCE – Citizens owe so much to veterans who have honorably served our country. Tell them we appreciate their sacrifice and selflessness. Fill out one or more cards at the Independence Public Library to thank local veterans. Cards and supplies available beginning October 11, and must be completed by November 1.
Wednesday, Oct. 13
Library Closing Early
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will close at 5 p.m. for staff development.
Thursday, Oct. 14
Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – At the Independence Public Library, story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! This event will be held in the Community Room at 9:30 a.m. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com or call 319-334-2470.
Women’s Connection
INDEPENDENCE – Women’s Connection affiliated with Stonecroft will meet at 9:30 a.m. at Hope Wesleyan Church, 505 4th Avenue NE. The event, titled “Accessorize for the Fall,” will feature Heather Federspiel from Ninny Frank’s. Pastor Bob Solon will provide the music. The speaker will be Jenny Farrell on the topic “I Just Can’t Do This Anymore.” The cost to attend is $12 per person. For reservation and cancellations, call Sue Doan at 319-361-9445 or email doansr@hotmail.com. Note that reservations not honored require payment.
Catholic Daughters of the Americas
INDEPENDENCE – The Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court 495, St. John Church Independence and St. Patrick’s Winthrop will hold their October meeting at the Pizza Ranch in Independence at 12 p.m.
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. Supper starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Friday, Oct. 15
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. COVID-19 precautions in place.
Saturday, Oct. 16
Craft and Vendor Show
INDEPENDENCE – The annual fall craft and vendor show will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Falcon Civic Center, 305 5th Avenue NE. Free admission. Everyone welcome. A variety of great handmade crafts as well as many product vendors will be at this show.
Oct. 16-17
Quasqueton Area Museum
QUASQUETON – The Quasqueton Area Museum will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. The museum is also open any time by appointment. Call 319-318-2007. Admission is free.
Monday, Oct. 18
Game Day Winners
INDEPENDENCE – Need some food inspiration for that football party coming up? Get help from chefs Dan and Lizzie! Join the Independence Public Library at 6:30 p.m. for this in-person program sponsored by Fareway. Registration required. Space is limited.
Historical Society
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. at Heartland Acres near the theater area. See the society’s website at www.buchanancountyhistory.com or Wapsi Mill on Facebook. For further information, call 319-334-4616.
Thursday, Oct. 21
Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – At the Independence Public Library, story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Held in the Community Room at 9:30 a.m.
Pancake Supper
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Lions Club is hosting a harvest pancake supper from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the back patio of Allerton Brewing Company, 110 1st Street E. Dine in or carry out to home or the field. Proceeds from free will donations will go toward local, state, and international causes including hearing, eyesight, diabetes, and more.
3rd Thursday (Virtual)
In partnership with the Hoover Presidential Foundation, the Independence Public Library looks back 57 years to October 25, 1964, when President Herbert Hoover returned to West Branch to be buried with “Hoover’s Last Trip Home.” Starts at 6 p.m. on Zoom. Registration required. Access the link on the library website or Facebook page.
Friday, Oct. 22
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. COVID-19 precautions in place.
Minecraft at the Library
INDEPENDENCE – Join TJ from Network Nirvana at the Independence Public Library from 5 to 8 p.m. for new Minecraft vaults, quests, and challenges. October brings the Zombies in Paradise 2. Join in the fun at the library at this after-hours event! This program is appropriate for students in grades 5-12. Registration required. Space and equipment limited.
Saturday, Oct. 23
Drug Take-Back Day
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with the Buchanan County Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition, Pathways Behavioral Services, and Walmart, will host a collection site for the Drug Enforcement Agency’s (DEA) Fall 2021 Drug Take-Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Walmart, located at 302 Enterprise Drive, Independence. Persons may drop off unused, expired, or unwanted drugs and medications, including veterinary medications. Questions or comments about this event may be directed to Deputy Cory Hartmann at 319-334-2568.
Sunday, Oct. 24
Trunk or Treat at Fairgrounds
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Fair Association is holding a free trunk or treat event from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the fairgrounds for children of all ages. Children are encouraged to dress in their costumes to visit the many trunks participating from the community.
Monday, Oct. 25
Book Discussion at Library
INDEPENDENCE – Interested in conversation and interaction? Come to the Independence Public Library at 6:30 p.m. to discuss Follow Me by Kathleen Barber.
Tuesday, Oct. 26
Writers’ Group
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Writers’ Group provides a community for writers to share their works and encourage one another. Join in person to share your writing and discuss new ideas!
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Wednesday, Oct. 27
Brandon/Lamont Food Pantry
BRANDON/LAMONT – The mobile food pantry will be in Brandon from 4:30 t0 5:30 p.m. (NEW TIME) at the Brandon Community Center, 802 Main Street. The mobile food pantry will be in Lamont from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. (NEW TIME) at the fire station, 644 Bush Street. Enter the alley behind the legion hall to pick up your food. If you have any questions about the Lamont event, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100. For either event, you need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. You may attend one mobile food pantry per month. Please bring back your boxes from previous food pantry visits.
Thursday, Oct. 28
Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – At the Independence Public Library, story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Held in the Community Room at 9:30 a.m.
Buchanan Co. Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans meet the last Thursday of the month at The Crowbar, 205 2nd Street NE, at 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 29
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. COVID-19 precautions in place.
Boo Bash
INDEPENDENCE – The Boo Bash is back, and you can join the Independence Public Library for all the fun at the Falcon Center! We will be brewing up fun for families from 5 to 7 p.m. All ages can drop in to enjoy games, crafts, a monster drawing, prizes, and a photo booth to celebrate Halloween. The first 150 children will receive a free Take & Make Tales Kit, including a book and craft supplies for the featured fall craft! Wear your costume to the Falcon Center for what is sure to be a SPOOKtacular good time!