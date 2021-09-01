Starting Sept. 1
Take & Make Tales
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library presents Take & Make Tales, a series of books and crafts made available for children in grades PreK-5 throughout the year. A video will be posted on the library’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. Take & Make Tales are made possible through a Buchanan County Community Foundation Grant, and are available to children while supplies last. For more information, call 319-334-2470 or email iplprograms@gmail.com.
Thursday, Sept. 2
Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – At the Independence Public Library, story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! This event will be held in the Community Room at 9:30 a.m.
Calico Cut Ups
INDEPENDENCE – The Calico Cut Ups Quilt Guild meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 512 2nd Street NE. Contact Judy Scott at 319-327-1700 for more information.
Sept. 4-5
Quasqueton Area Museum
QUASQUETON – The Quasqueton Area Museum will be open every Saturday and Sunday from Memorial Day Weekend through October 17 from 1 to 3 p.m., and anytime by appointment. Call 319-318-2007. Admission is free. Finder’s TEXACO Station and the three floors of the bank building are handicap accessible and offer many hands-on activities. Explore how local Iowans have lived, worked, and played through the years.
Sunday, Sept. 5
Rowley Historical Society
ROWLEY – The Rowley Historical Society is open on Sundays from 12 to 2 p.m. from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. Also open by appointment. Call Lorrie Rasmussen at 319-938-2833 or Vivian Davis at 563-920-4567 for details.
Tuesday, Sept 7
Legion Auxiliary Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Auxiliary Unit 30 regular meeting will be held the first Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at The Crowbar.
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, announces that its regular monthly meetings are held on the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. In case of a holiday on the regular date, the meeting will be moved to the following Tuesday. If you have questions, call Kermit Abshire at 319-215-9362.
Wednesday, Sept. 8
Library Closing Early
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will close at 5 p.m. for staff development.
Sept. 8, 9, and 11
Hunter Education Safety Classes
INDEPENDENCE – Hunter safety classes are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, September 8 and 9, from 7 to 9 p.m., and on Saturday, September 11, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Buchanan County Wildlife, 2552 Pine Creek Avenue, Independence. Class size is limited to 60 people. To purchase an Iowa hunting license, you must have a certificate showing you have completed a hunter education course. The minimum age for certification is 12 years. The class is mandatory for hunters born after January 1, 1972. Registration must be done online at www.iowadnr.gov. Click on Iowa Hunter Education Classroom Course and search for September 11, 2021, Buchanan County Wildlife Association. In you are unable to sign up online, you must be present at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 8. On Saturday, the training will be outside most of the day. Dress for the weather – rain or shine. Bring a lunch. Contact Ken Aarhus at 319-327-0141 for more information.
Thursday, Sept. 9
Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – At the Independence Public Library, story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. This event will be held in the Community Room at 9:30 a.m.
Story Time Kits
INDEPENDENCE – While supplies last, pick up a story time kit at the Independence Public Library, featuring a picture book for your young reader and four craft projects to complete throughout the month! Videos will be posted each Thursday on the library’s Facebook page and YouTube channel for you to craft along. Kits are best suited for children ages 2-4, and are made possible through a Buchanan County Community Foundation Grant.
Catholic Daughters of the Americas
WINTHROP – The Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court 495, St. John Church, Independence and St. Patrick’s, Winthrop will kick off their new year with the traditional opening of a favorite dish dinner at St. Patrick’s in Winthrop at 6 p.m. Meat and potatoes will be furnished, and members are asked to bring a favorite dish. The group will honor the education contest winners and hear a report on the state convention.
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. Supper starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Sept. 11-12
Quasqueton Area Museum
Tuesday, Sept. 14
Rotary Spaghetti Supper
INDEPENDENCE – Independence Rotary Club annual spaghetti supper will be 5 to 7 p.m. on at the Independence Junior /Senior High School cafeteria. Takeout available. Cost is $9 per person; kids in second grade and younger can eat free if dining on-site with one paid adult. Discounted tickets are being sold in advance through local Rotarians. For more information, visit Rotary.com or follow the Rotary Club of Independence on Facebook.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Thursday, Sept. 16
Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – At the Independence Public Library, story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. This event will be held in the Community Room at 9:30 a.m.
3rd Thurs. with Hoover Library (Virtual)
In partnership with the Hoover Presidential Foundation, the Independence Public Library presents Laura Keyes as Laura Ingalls Wilder in this month’s program, “Little Fashionista on the Prairie,” starting at 6 p.m. via Zoom. Registration is required. Access the link on the library Facebook page.
Sept. 18-19
Friends of the Library Book Sale
INDEPENDENCE – The Friends of the Library is hosting the book sale again this fall in the Independence Public Library’s Community Room. Stop in and browse the great selection of books, movies, and puzzles that are available for purchase. Sale hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 18, and 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 19.
Quasqueton Area Museum
Sunday, Sept. 19
Brandon Cowboy Breakfast
BRANDON – The Brandon Area Community Club is sponsoring its annual cowboy breakfast fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the community center, 802 Main Street. The menu includes scrambled eggs, pancakes, fried potatoes, sausage gravy, ham, sausage, homemade biscuits, coffee, and juice. The cost is $9 for ages 11 and up, $5 for ages 4 to 10, and those age 3 and under eat for free. A cowboy breakfast is cooked outside over “open fires” – and half the fun is watching it be prepared. So come early! All proceeds go to the community center fund.
Monday, Sept. 20
Buchanan Co. Historical Society
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. at Heartland Acres near the theater area. Check out the group’s website (www.buchanancountyhistory.com) or Wapsi Mill on Facebook. For further information, call 319-334-4616.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
Air Fryers with Dan & Lizzie
INDEPENDENCE – Explore the many uses of the air fryer with Dan and Lizzie Lake at the Independence Public Library starting at 6:30 p.m. This in-person program is sponsored by Fareway. Registration is required, as space is limited.
Wednesday, Sept. 22
Brandon/Lamont Food Pantry
BRANDON/LAMONT – The mobile food pantry will be in Brandon from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center, 802 Main Street. The mobile food pantry will be in Lamont from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the fire station, 644 Bush Street. Enter the alley behind the legion hall to pick up your food. If you have any questions about the Lamont event, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100. For either event, you need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. You may attend one mobile food pantry per month. This event is held the fourth Wednesday of the month in Brandon and Lamont.
Thursday, Sept. 23
Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – At the Independence Public Library, story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. This event will be held in the Community Room at 9:30 a.m.
Sept. 25-26
Quasqueton Area Museum
