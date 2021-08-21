Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Aug. 21-22
Quasqueton Area Museum
QUASQUETON – The Quasqueton Area Museum is open every Saturday and Sunday from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day from 1 to 3 p.m., and by appointment by calling 319-318-2007. Free admission.
Sunday, Aug. 22
Animal Shelter Anniversary
HAZLETON – Otter Creek Animal Shelter will host a celebration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in honor of its third anniversary at 400 N Main Street in Hazleton. There will be opportunities to view adoptable animals and tour the shelter. Miller Top Fuel Barbecue will provide pork loin sandwiches, chips, and a drink for a free will donation. Ice cream and toppings will also be available for a free will donation. The trail will be open for walking, too.
Rowley Historical Society
ROWLEY – The Rowley Historical Society is open on Sundays from 12 to 2 p.m. from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. The venue is also open by appointment. Call Lorrie Rasmussen at 319-938-2833 or Vivian Davis at 563-920-4567 for details.
Aquatic Center
INDEPENDENCE – Sunday is the last day that the Independence Aquatic Center, located at 602 5th Avenue SE, will be open during the 2021 season. Daily admission fees are $4 per swimmer and $2 per non-swimmer. Family swim is $3 per swimmer and $2 per non swimmer. They accept cash, check for the amount only, and credit card as payment. Remaining hours this season are Wednesday – Friday, open swim from 12 to 6 p.m. and family swim from 6:30 to 8 p.m.; and Saturday – Sunday, open swim from 12 to 6 p.m. Questions? Call 319-334-7464.
Monday, Aug. 23
Maker Monday (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library for a family-friendly craft program at 10:30 a.m.! Pick up a craft kit at the circulation desk, and use the link found on the library website www.independenceia.org/library, on Facebook page, or sent in the enewsletter. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com or call 319-334-2470.
Book Discussion
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Independence Public Library at 6:30 p.m. to discuss When the World Was Young by Elizabeth Gaffney.
Tuesday, Aug. 24
Cupcakes with Cops
INDEPENDENCE – Come join our local law enforcement officers and Building Directions for Families for games, fun, and sweet treats from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at First Ward Park (by the courthouse). This program is free for everyone, and is a great opportunity to meet local law enforcement officials.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Wednesday, Aug. 25
Magic Show with Rick Eugene
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Independence Public Library at 2 p.m. for some laughs and mind-boggling feats with magician Rick Eugene. Registration is required due to attendance restrictions.
Brandon/Lamont Food Pantry
BRANDON/LAMONT – The mobile food pantry will be in Brandon from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center, 802 Main Street. The mobile food pantry will be in Lamont from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the fire station, 644 Bush Street. Enter the alley behind the legion hall to pick up your food. If you have any questions about the Lamont event, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100. For either event, you need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. You may attend one mobile food pantry per month. This event is held the fourth Wednesday of the month in Brandon and Lamont.
Thursday, Aug. 26
Outdoor Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – Story time will be held in the green space outside the Independence Public Library at 9:30 a.m. If the weather doesn’t cooperate, the event will move indoors to the Community Room.
Friday, Aug. 27
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome for sharing of food and fellowship. COVID-19 precautions are in place. Please wear a mask except when eating. Respect distancing among each other of at least three feet. Do not attend if you are showing respiratory or COVID symptoms of fever, fatigue, runny nose, sore throat, or headache, or have been in recent contact with a person with COVID.
Aug. 28-29
Sunday, Aug. 29
Tuesday, Aug. 31
Writers’ Group
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Writers’ Group provides a community for writers to share their works and encourage one another. Join in person at 6 p.m. to share your writing and discuss new ideas!
Wednesday, Sept. 1
Buchanan Co. Conservatives
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Buchanan County Conservatives for the group’s monthly meeting at Bill’s Pizza & Smokehouse from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to enjoying lunch, attendees learn about and discuss issues at the local, state, and national levels.
Thursday, Sept. 2
Calico Cut Ups
INDEPENDENCE – The Calico Cut Ups Quilt Guild meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 512 2nd Street NE. Contact Judy Scott at 319-327-1700 for more information.
Friday, Sept. 3
Sept. 4-5
Sunday, Sept. 5
