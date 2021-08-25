Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Wednesday, Aug. 25
Magic Show with Rick Eugene
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Independence Public Library at 2 p.m. for some laughs and mind-boggling feats with magician Rick Eugene. Registration is required due to attendance restrictions.
Brandon/Lamont Food Pantry
BRANDON/LAMONT – The mobile food pantry will be in Brandon from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center, 802 Main Street. The mobile food pantry will be in Lamont from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the fire station, 644 Bush Street. Enter the alley behind the legion hall to pick up your food. If you have any questions about the Lamont event, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100. For either event, bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. You may attend one mobile food pantry per month. This event is held the fourth Wednesday of the month in Brandon and Lamont.
Thursday, Aug. 26
Outdoor Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – Story time will be held in the green space outside the Independence Public Library at 9:30 a.m. If the weather doesn’t cooperate, the event will move indoors to the Community Room.
Friday, Aug. 27
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome for sharing of food and fellowship. COVID-19 precautions are in place. Please wear a mask except when eating. Respect distancing among each other of at least three feet. Do not attend if you are showing respiratory or COVID symptoms of fever, fatigue, runny nose, sore throat, or headache, or have been in recent contact with a person with COVID.
Aug. 28-29
Quasqueton Area Museum
QUASQUETON – The Quasqueton Area Museum is open every Saturday and Sunday from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day from 1 to 3 p.m., and by appointment. Free admission.
Sunday, Aug. 29
Rowley Historical Society
ROWLEY – The Rowley Historical Society is open on Sundays from 12 to 2 p.m. from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. Also open by appointment.
Tuesday, Aug. 31
Writers’ Group
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Writers’ Group provides a community for writers to share their works and encourage one another. Join in person at 6 p.m. to share your writing and discuss new ideas!
Wednesday, Sept. 1
Buchanan Co. Conservatives
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Buchanan County Conservatives for the group’s monthly meeting at Bill’s Pizza & Smokehouse from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to enjoying lunch, attendees learn about and discuss issues at the local, state, and national levels.
Thursday, Sept. 2
Calico Cut Ups
INDEPENDENCE – The Calico Cut Ups Quilt Guild meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 512 2nd Street NE. Contact Judy Scott at 319-327-1700 for more information.
Friday, Sept. 3
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall. All are welcome. COVID-19 precautions are in place.
Sept. 4-5
Quasqueton Area Museum
QUASQUETON – The Quasqueton Area Museum is open every Saturday and Sunday from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day from 1 to 3 p.m., and by appointment. Free admission.
Sunday, Sept. 5
Rowley Historical Society
ROWLEY – The Rowley Historical Society is open on Sundays from 12 to 2 p.m. from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. Also open by appointment.
Tuesday, Sept 7
Legion Auxiliary Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Auxiliary Unit 30 regular meeting will be held the first Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at The Crowbar.
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, announces that its regular monthly meetings are held on the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. In case of a holiday on the regular date, the meeting will be moved to the following Tuesday. If you have questions, call Kermit Abshire at 319-215-9362.
Sept. 8, 9, and 11
Hunter Education Safety Classes
INDEPENDENCE – Hunter safety classes are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, September 8 and 9, from 7 to 9 p.m., and on Saturday, September 11, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Buchanan County Wildlife, 2552 Pine Creek Avenue, Independence. Class size is limited to 60 people. To purchase an Iowa hunting license, you must have a certificate showing you have completed a hunter education course. The minimum age for certification is 12 years. The class is mandatory for hunters born after January 1, 1972. Registration must be done online at www.iowadnr.gov. Click on Iowa Hunter Education Classroom Course and search for September 11, 2021, Buchanan County Wildlife Association. In you are unable to sign up online, you must be present at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 8. On Saturday, the training will be outside most of the day. Dress for the weather – rain or shine. Bring a lunch. Contact Ken Aarhus at 319-327-0141 for more information.
Thursday, Sept. 9
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. Supper starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Friday, Sept. 10
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall. All are welcome. COVID-19 precautions are in place.
Tuesday, Sept. 14
Rotary Spaghetti Supper
INDEPENDENCE – Independence Rotary Club annual spaghetti supper will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Independence Junior/Senior High School cafeteria. Takeout available. Cost is $9 per person; kids in second grade and younger eat free if dining on-site with one paid adult. Discounted tickets are being sold in advance through local Rotarians. For more information, please visit Rotary.com or follow the Rotary Club of Independence on Facebook.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Friday, Sept. 17
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall. All are welcome. COVID-19 precautions are in place.
Sunday, Sept. 19
Brandon Cowboy Breakfast
BRANDON – The Brandon Area Community Club is sponsoring its annual cowboy breakfast fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the community center, 802 Main Street. The menu includes scrambled eggs, pancakes, fried potatoes, sausage gravy, ham, sausage, homemade biscuits, coffee, and juice. The cost is $9 for ages 11 and up, $5 for ages 4 to 10, and those age 3 and under eat for free. A cowboy breakfast is cooked outside over “open fires” – and half the fun is watching it be prepared. So come early! All proceeds go to the community center fund.