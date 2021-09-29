Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Thursday, Sept. 30
Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – At the Independence Public Library, story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! This event will be held in the Community Room at 9:30 a.m. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Buchanan Co. Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans meet the last Thursday of the month at The Crowbar, 205 2nd Street NE. Start time this month is 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 1
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. COVID-19 precautions are in place.
Oct. 2-3
Quasqueton Area Museum
QUASQUETON – The Quasqueton Area Museum is open every Saturday and Sunday through October 17 from 1 to 3 p.m., and any time by appointment. Call 319-318-2007. Admission is free.
Starting Oct. 5
Mysterious Creatures of the Midwest (Virtual)
Chad Lewis leads us on a bizarre journey to some of the most paranormal places in the Midwest. From lake monsters to phantom chickens and Bigfoot, Chad brings eyewitness drawings and testimony, photos, and bizarre sound clips to the presentation. Links to this program will be available on the library’s website and Facebook pages.
Tuesday, Oct. 5
Legion Auxiliary Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Auxiliary Unit 30 regular meeting will be held the first Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at The Crowbar.
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, announces that its regular monthly meetings are held on the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. In case of a holiday on the regular date, the meeting will be moved to the following Tuesday.
Wednesday, Oct. 6
Buchanan Co. Conservatives
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Buchanan County Conservatives for the group’s monthly meeting at Bill’s Pizza & Smokehouse from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to enjoying lunch, attendees learn about and discuss issues at the local, state, and national levels.
Starting Oct. 7
Story Time Kits
INDEPENDENCE – Pick up a story time kit at the Independence Public Library, featuring a picture book for your young reader to keep and four craft projects to complete throughout the month! Available first to story time attendees. Videos will be posted each Thursday on the library Facebook page and YouTube channel for you to craft along. Story time kits are best suited for children ages 2-4, and are made available through a Buchanan County Community Foundation grant.
Thursday, Oct. 7
Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – At the Independence Public Library, story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. This event will be held in the Community Room at 9:30 a.m.
Substance Abuse Prevention Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition of Buchanan County will hold its monthly meeting at Independence City Hall starting at 10 a.m. If you would like to attend virtually, please email preventioncoalitiatonbuchanan@gmail.com and ask for the Zoom link.
Calico Cut Ups
INDEPENDENCE – The Calico Cut Ups Quilt Guild meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 512 2nd Street NE. Contact Judy Scott at 319-327-1700 for more information.
Friday, Oct. 8
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall. All are welcome. COVID-19 precautions in place.
Lamont Fish Supper
LAMONT – American Legion Post and Auxiliary Unit 346 will hold a drive up fish supper from 4:30 to 7 p.m. (or until they run out). The menu includes fish, French fries, potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans, and rolls. The cost is $10 for a small meal (two pieces of fish), or $12 for a fish-only meal (five pieces of fish). No substitutions, please. Shut-ins call 563-929-3060. Please wear a mask during pickup.
Saturday, Oct. 9
Eagles Cookout
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles will host a cookout fundraiser at Walmart from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will be serving hamburgers ($3) and hot dogs ($2) with a bag of chips. A dessert bar or a bag of two cookies will be available for 50 cents. Proceeds to be used for community projects.
Oct. 9-10
Quasqueton Area Museum
QUASQUETON – The Quasqueton Area Museum is open every Saturday and Sunday through October 17 from 1 to 3 p.m., and any time by appointment. Call 319-318-2007. Admission is free.
Starting Oct. 11
Thank a Vet
INDEPENDENCE – Citizens owe so much to veterans who have honorably served our country. Tell them we appreciate their sacrifice and selflessness. Fill out one or more cards to thank local veterans. Cards and supplies available beginning October 11, and must be completed by November 1.
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone welcome.
Wednesday, Oct. 13
Library Closing Early
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will close at 5 p.m. for staff development.
Thursday, Oct. 14
Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – At the Independence Public Library, story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. This event will be held in the Community Room at 9:30 a.m.
Women’s Connection
INDEPENDENCE – Women’s Connection affiliated with Stonecroft will meet at 9:30 a.m. at Hope Wesleyan Church, 505 4th Avenue NE. The event, titled “Accessorize for the Fall,” will feature Heather Federspiel from Ninny Frank’s. Pastor Bob Solon will provide the music. The speaker will be Jenny Farrell on the topic “I Just Can’t Do This Anymore.” The cost to attend is $12 per person. For reservation and cancellations, call Sue Doan at 319-361-9445 or email doansr@hotmail.com by Thursday, October 7, at 10 a.m. Note that reservations not honored require payment.
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. Supper starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Friday, Oct. 15
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall. All are welcome. COVID-19 precautions in place.
Oct. 16-17
Quasqueton Area Museum
QUASQUETON – The Quasqueton Area Museum is open every Saturday and Sunday through October 17 from 1 to 3 p.m., and any time by appointment. Call 319-318-2007. Admission is free.
Monday, Oct. 18
Game Day Winners With Dan & Lizzie
INDEPENDENCE – Need some food inspiration for that football party coming up? Get help from chefs Dan and Lizzie! Join the Independence Public Library at 6:30 p.m. for this in-person program sponsored by Fareway. Registration required, as space is limited.
Buchanan Co. Historical Society
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. at Heartland Acres near the theater area. Check out their website at www.buchanancountyhistory.com or Wapsi Mill on Facebook. For further information, call 319-334-4616.
Thursday, Oct. 21
Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – At the Independence Public Library, story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. This event will be held in the Community Room at 9:30 a.m.
3rd Thursday (Virtual)
In partnership with the Hoover Presidential Foundation, the Independence Public Library looks back 57 years to October 25, 1964, when President Herbert Hoover returned to West Branch to be buried with “Hoover’s Last Trip Home.” Starts at 6 p.m. on Zoom. Registration required. Access the link on the library website or Facebook page. Register and receive the Zoom link.
Friday, Oct. 22
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall. All are welcome. COVID-19 precautions in place.
Friday, Oct. 22
Minecraft at the Library
INDEPENDENCE – Join TJ from Network Nirvana at the library from 5 to 8 p.m. for new Minecraft vaults, quests, and challenges. October brings the Zombies in Paradise 2. Join in the fun at the library at this after-hours event! This program is appropriate for students in grades 5-12. Registration required, as space and equipment is limited.
Sunday, Oct. 24
Trunk or Treat at Fairgrounds
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Fair Association is holding a free trunk-or-treat event from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the fairgrounds for children of all ages. Children are encouraged to dress in their costumes to visit the many trunks participating from the community.
Monday, Oct. 25
Book Discussion at Library
INDEPENDENCE – Interested in conversation and interaction? Join the Independence Public Library to discuss Follow Me by Kathleen Barber. Join us and share your thoughts on this novel!
Tuesday, Oct. 26
Writers’ Group
INDEPENDENCE –
The Independence Area Writers’ Group provides a community for writers to share their works and encourage one another. Join in person to share your writing and discuss new ideas!
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome.
Wednesday, Oct. 27
Brandon/Lamont Food Pantry
BRANDON/LAMONT – The mobile food pantry will be in Brandon from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center, 802 Main Street. The mobile food pantry will be in Lamont from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the fire station, 644 Bush Street. Enter the alley behind the legion hall to pick up your food. If you have any questions about the Lamont event, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100. For either event, you need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. You may attend one mobile food pantry per month. This event is held the fourth Wednesday of the month in Brandon and Lamont.
Thursday, Oct. 28
Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – At the Independence Public Library, story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! This event will be held in the Community Room at 9:30 a.m. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com or call 319-334-2470.
Thursday, Oct. 28
Buchanan Co. Republicans
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Republicans meet the last Thursday of the month at The Crowbar, 205 2nd Street NE, at 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 29
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall. All are welcome. COVID-19 precautions in place.
Boo Bash
INDEPENDENCE – The Boo Bash is back, and you can join the Independence Public Library for all the fun at the Falcon Center! We will be brewing up fun for families from 5 to 7 p.m. All ages can drop in to enjoy games, crafts, a monster drawing, prizes, and a photo booth to celebrate Halloween. The first 150 children will receive a free Take & Make Tales Kit, including a book and craft supplies for our featured fall craft! Wear your costume to the Falcon Center for what is sure to be a SPOOKtacular good time! For more information, stop in or call the library at 319-334-2470, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.