Going on Now
Take & Make Tales
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library presents Take & Make Tales, a series of books and crafts made available for children in grades PreK-5 throughout the year. A video will be posted on the library’s Facebook page and YouTube channel for you to craft along. Take & Make Tales are made possible through a Buchanan County Community Foundation Grant and are available to children while supplies last. For more information, call 319-334-2470 or email iplprograms@gmail.com.
Sept. 4-5
Quasqueton Area Museum
QUASQUETON – The Quasqueton Area Museum is open every Saturday and Sunday through October 17 from 1 to 3 p.m., and anytime by appointment. Call 319-318-2007. Admission is free. Finder’s TEXACO Station and the three floors of the bank building are handicap accessible and offer many hands-on activities. Explore how local Iowans have lived, worked, and played through the years.
Sunday, Sept. 5
Rowley Historical Society
ROWLEY – The Rowley Historical Society is open Sundays from 12 to 2 p.m. from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. Also open by appointment. Call Lorrie Rasmussen at 319-938-2833 or Vivian Davis at 563-920-4567 for details.
Tuesday, Sept 7
Legion Auxiliary Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Auxiliary Unit 30 regular meeting will be held the first Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at The Crowbar.
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, announces that its regular monthly meetings are held on the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. In case of a holiday on the regular date, the meeting will be moved to the following Tuesday. If you have questions, call Kermit Abshire at 319-215-9362.
Wednesday, Sept. 8
Author Linda McCann Event
FAIRBANK – Linda Betsinger McCann will speak at the Fairbank Library at 4 p.m. on “Researching for Nonfiction Writers.” Linda is the author of 14 books published by Tandem Publishing Group of Des Moines. All her books deal with events in Iowa history. She uses sites on the Internet, and she will share them with attendees. She will also tell about her experiences in becoming a published author and describe the process she uses in her writing. Everyone invited. No admission charge. Copies of all her books will be available for purchase.
Library Closing Early
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will close at 5 p.m. for staff development.
Sept. 8, 9, and 11
Hunter Education Safety Classes
INDEPENDENCE – Hunter safety classes are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, September 8 and 9, from 7 to 9 p.m., and on Saturday, September 11, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Buchanan County Wildlife, 2552 Pine Creek Avenue, Independence. Class size is limited to 60 people. To purchase an Iowa hunting license, you must have a certificate showing you have completed a hunter education course. The minimum age for certification is 12 years. The class is mandatory for hunters born after January 1, 1972. Registration must be done online at www.iowadnr.gov. Click on Iowa Hunter Education Classroom Course and search for September 11, 2021, Buchanan County Wildlife Association. In you are unable to sign up online, you must be present at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 8. On Saturday, the training will be outside most of the day. Dress for the weather – rain or shine. Bring a lunch. Contact Ken Aarhus at 319-327-0141 for more information.
Thursday, Sept. 9
Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – At the Independence Public Library, story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! This event will be held in the Community Room at 9:30 a.m.
Story Time Kits
INDEPENDENCE – While supplies last, pick up a story time kit at the Independence Public Library, featuring a picture book for your young reader and four craft projects to complete throughout the month! Videos will be posted each Thursday on the library’s Facebook page and YouTube channel for you to craft along. Kits are best suited for children ages 2-4, and are made possible through a Buchanan County Community Foundation Grant.
Catholic Daughters of the Americas
WINTHROP – The Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court 495, St. John Church of Independence and St. Patrick’s of Winthrop, will kick off their new year with the traditional opening of a favorite dish dinner at St. Patrick’s in Winthrop at 6 p.m. Meat and potatoes will be furnished. Members are asked to bring a favorite dish. The group will honor the education contest winners and hear a report on the state convention.
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. Supper starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Sept. 11-12
Tuesday, Sept. 14
Rotary Spaghetti Supper
INDEPENDENCE – Independence Rotary Club annual spaghetti supper will be 5 to 7 p.m. at the Independence Junior/Senior High School cafeteria. Takeout available. Cost is $9 per person; kids in second grade and younger eat free if dining on-site with one paid adult. Discounted tickets are being sold in advance through local Rotarians. For more information, visit Rotary.com or follow the Rotary Club of Independence on Facebook.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Thursday, Sept. 16
3rd Thursday Hoover Library (Virtual)
In partnership with the Hoover Presidential Foundation, the Independence Public Library presents Laura Keyes as Laura Ingalls Wilder in this month’s program, “Little Fashionista on the Prairie,” starting at 6 p.m. via Zoom. Registration is required. Access the link on the library Facebook page.
Sept. 18-19
Friends of the Library Book Sale
INDEPENDENCE – The Friends of the Library is hosting a book sale in the Independence Public Library’s Community Room. Stop in and browse the great selection of books, movies, and puzzles available for purchase. Sale hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 18, and 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 19.
Sunday, Sept. 19
Brandon Cowboy Breakfast
BRANDON – The Brandon Area Community Club is sponsoring its annual cowboy breakfast fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the community center, 802 Main Street. The menu includes scrambled eggs, pancakes, fried potatoes, sausage gravy, ham, sausage, homemade biscuits, coffee, and juice. The cost is $9 for ages 11 and up, $5 for ages 4 to 10, and those age 3 and under eat for free. A cowboy breakfast is cooked outside over “open fires” – half the fun is watching it be prepared. So come early! All proceeds go to the community center fund.
Monday, Sept. 20
Buchanan Co. Historical Society
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. at Heartland Acres near the theater. Check out the group’s website at www.buchanancountyhistory.com or Wapsi Mill on Facebook. For further information, call 319-334-4616.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
Air Fryers with Dan & Lizzie
INDEPENDENCE – Explore the many uses of the air fryer with Dan and Lizzie Lake at the Independence Public Library starting at 6:30 p.m. This in-person program is sponsored by Fareway. Registration is required, as space is limited.
Wednesday, Sept. 22
Brandon/Lamont Food Pantry
BRANDON/LAMONT – The mobile food pantry will be in Brandon from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center, 802 Main Street. The mobile food pantry will be in Lamont from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the fire station, 644 Bush Street. Enter the alley behind the legion hall to pick up your food. If you have any questions about the Lamont event, call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100. For either event, bring your ID to sign in, and bags or boxes to pack your food. You may attend one mobile food pantry per month. This event is held the fourth Wednesday of the month in Brandon and Lamont.
Thursday, Sept. 23
Saturday, Sept. 25
Cedar Rock Volunteer Day
INDEPENDENCE – Cedar Rock State Park invites volunteers to help care for the park at a special event for the fifth annual statewide Volunteer Day in Iowa state parks. There will be two sessions at Cedar Rock – 10 to 11 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Please meet at the visitor center before learning about plant identification and then going into a prairie to collect seed for the park. Dress appropriately and bring water. Please RSVP in advance to cedar_rock@dnr.iowa.gov or 319-934-3572. More details at www.iowadnr.gov/volunteer.
Sept. 25-26
Monday, Sept. 27 {sup} {/sup}
Book Discussion
INDEPENDENCE – Interested in conversation and interaction? Join the Independence Public Library at 6:30 p.m. to discuss The Island of Sea Women by Lisa See. Join in and share your thoughts on this novel!
Tuesday, Sept. 28
Writers’ Group
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Writers’ Group provides a community for writers to share their works and encourage one another. Join in person at 6 p.m. to share your writing and discuss new ideas!
Thursday, Sept. 30
