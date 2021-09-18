Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Saturday, Sept. 18
Patio Lawn Concert
INDEPENDENCE – Friends of Cedar Rock is hosting a patio lawn concert at the Lowell and Agnes Walter home featuring the jazz stylings of Rosewood trio+ at 2 p.m. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy the show. Rain date is Sunday, September 19. Suggested donation: $10/$5 students. For more information, visit friendsofcedarrock.org or call 319-934-3572.
Sept. 18-19
Friends of the Library Book Sale
INDEPENDENCE – The Friends of the Library is hosting the book sale again this fall in the Independence Public Library’s Community Room. Stop in and browse the great selection of books, movies, and puzzles that are available for purchase. Sale hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com or call the library at 319-334-2470.
Quasqueton Area Museum
QUASQUETON – The Quasqueton Area Museum is open every Saturday and Sunday through October 17 from 1 to 3 p.m., and any time by appointment. Call 319-318-2007. Admission is free. Finder’s TEXACO Station and the three floors of the bank building are handicap accessible and offer many hands-on activities. Explore how local Iowans have lived, worked, and played through the years.
Sunday, Sept. 19
Brandon Cowboy Breakfast
BRANDON – The Brandon Area Community Club is sponsoring its annual cowboy breakfast fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the community center, 802 Main Street. The menu includes scrambled eggs, pancakes, fried potatoes, sausage gravy, ham, sausage, homemade biscuits, coffee, and juice. The cost is $9 for ages 11 and up, $5 for ages 4 to 10, and those age 3 and under eat for free. All proceeds go to the community center fund.
Ice Cream Social
QUASQUETON – Spirit of Life Christian Church is hosting an ice cream social at 4 p.m. at 406 E Cedar Street in Quasqueton. All are welcome to come enjoy soft serve ice cream and treats. Come hear about plans for our new building as we celebrate our sixth annual open house. Enjoy wonderful music from the Brandon Church Choir and inspiring words from Pastor James Wolf.
Monday, Sept. 20
Historical Society
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. at Heartland Acres near the theater area. See the website at www.buchanancountyhistory.com or Wapsi Mill on Facebook. For more information, call 319-334-4616.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
Air Fryers with Dan & Lizzie
INDEPENDENCE – Explore the many uses of the air fryer with Dan and Lizzie Lake at the Independence Public Library starting at 6:30 p.m. This in-person program is sponsored by Fareway. Registration is required, as space is limited.
Wednesday, Sept. 22
Brandon/Lamont Food Pantry
BRANDON/LAMONT – The mobile food pantry will be in Brandon from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center, 802 Main Street. The mobile food pantry will be in Lamont from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the fire station, 644 Bush Street. Enter the alley behind the legion hall to pick up your food. If you have any questions about the Lamont event, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100. For either event, bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack food. You may attend one mobile food pantry per month. Held the fourth Wednesday of the month in Brandon and Lamont.
Thursday, Sept. 23
Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – At the Independence Public Library, story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! This event will be held in the Community Room at 9:30 a.m.
Friday, Sept. 24
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome for sharing of food and fellowship. COVID-19 precautions are in place.
Saturday, Sept. 25
Cedar Rock Volunteer Day
INDEPENDENCE – Cedar Rock State Park invites volunteers to help care for the park at a special event for the fifth annual statewide Volunteer Day in Iowa state parks. There will be two sessions at Cedar Rock – 10 to 11 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Please meet at the visitor center before learning about plant identification and then going into a prairie to collect seed for the park. Dress appropriately and bring water. Please RSVP in advance to cedar_rock@dnr.iowa.gov or 319-934-3572. More details at www.iowadnr.gov/volunteer.
Spaghetti Supper
LAMONT – Grace Methodist Church, located at 745 Washington Street, is hosting a drive-up/carryout-only spaghetti supper fundraiser from 4 to 6 p.m. The meal features Zio Johno’s spaghetti, garlic bread, salad, and dessert bar. Free will offerings accepted.
Sunday, Sept. 26
Apple Gallop
MONTI – The 11th annual 5K Walk/Run Apple Gallop will kick off at 9 a.m. at the Monti Community Center, 2854 Washington Avenue. Email Ebaragary@hotmail.com or Kbaragary@hotmail.com for registration forms.
Sept. 25-26
Quasqueton Area Museum
QUASQUETON – The Quasqueton Area Museum is open every Saturday and Sunday through October 17 from 1 to 3 p.m., and any time by appointment. Call 319-318-2007. Admission is free.
Monday, Sept. 27
Book Discussion
INDEPENDENCE – Interested in conversation and interaction? Join the Independence Public Library at 6:30 p.m. to discuss The Island of Sea Women by Lisa See. Join in and share your thoughts on this novel!
Tuesday, Sept. 28
Writers’ Group
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Writers’ Group provides a community for writers to share their works and encourage one another. Join in person at 6 p.m. to share your writing and discuss new ideas!
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Thursday, Sept. 30
Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – At the Independence Public Library, story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. This event will be held in the Community Room at 9:30 a.m.
Friday, Oct. 1
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome for sharing of food and fellowship. COVID-19 precautions are in place.
Oct. 2-3
Quasqueton Area Museum
QUASQUETON – The Quasqueton Area Museum is open every Saturday and Sunday through October 17 from 1 to 3 p.m., and by appointment. Call 319-318-2007. Free admission.
Tuesday, Oct. 5
Legion Auxiliary Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Auxiliary Unit 30 regular meeting will be held the first Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at The Crowbar.
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, announces that its regular monthly meetings are held on the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. In case of a holiday on the regular date, the meeting will be moved to the following Tuesday. If you have questions, call Kermit Abshire at 319-215-9362.
Wednesday, Oct. 6
Buchanan Co. Conservatives
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Buchanan County Conservatives for the group’s monthly meeting at Bill’s Pizza & Smokehouse from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to enjoying lunch, attendees learn about and discuss issues at the local, state, and national levels.
Thursday, Oct. 7
Substance Abuse Prevention Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition of Buchanan County will hold its monthly meeting at Independence City Hall starting at 10 a.m. If you would like to attend virtually, please email preventioncoalitiatonbuchanan@gmail.com and ask for the Zoom link.
Calico Cut Ups
INDEPENDENCE – The Calico Cut Ups Quilt Guild meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 512 2nd Street NE. Contact Judy Scott at 319-327-1700 for more information.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Friday, Oct. 8{/span}
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. COVID-19 precautions in place.