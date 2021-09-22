Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Wednesday, Sept. 22
Brandon/Lamont Food Pantry
BRANDON/LAMONT – The mobile food pantry will be in Brandon from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center, 802 Main Street. The mobile food pantry will be in Lamont from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the fire station, 644 Bush Street. Enter the alley behind the legion hall to pick up your food. If you have any questions about the Lamont event, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100. For either event, you need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. You may attend one mobile food pantry per month. This event is held the fourth Wednesday of the month in Brandon and Lamont.
Thursday, Sept. 23
Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – At the Independence Public Library, story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! This event will be held in the Community Room at 9:30 a.m. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com or call 319-334-2470.
Friday, Sept. 24
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome for sharing of food and fellowship. COVID-19 precautions are in place. Please wear a mask except when eating. Respect distancing among each other of at least three feet. Do not attend if you are showing respiratory or COVID symptoms of fever, fatigue, runny nose, sore throat, or headache, or have been in recent contact with a person with COVID.
Saturday, Sept. 25
Cedar Rock Volunteer Day
INDEPENDENCE – Cedar Rock State Park invites volunteers to help care for the park at a special event for the fifth annual statewide Volunteer Day in Iowa state parks. There will be two sessions at Cedar Rock – 10 to 11 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Please meet at the visitor center before learning about plant identification and then going into a prairie to collect seed for the park. Dress appropriately and bring water. Please RSVP in advance to cedar_rock@dnr.iowa.gov or 319-934-3572. More details at www.iowadnr.gov/volunteer.
Spaghetti Supper
LAMONT – Grace Methodist Church, located at 745 Washington Street, is hosting a drive-up/carry-out only spaghetti supper fundraiser from 4 to 6 p.m. The meal features Zio Johno’s spaghetti, garlic bread, salad, and dessert bar. Free will offerings will be accepted.
Sept. 25-26
Quasqueton Area Museum
QUASQUETON – The Quasqueton Area Museum is open every Saturday and Sunday rough October 17 from 1 to 3 p.m., and any time by appointment. Call 319-318-2007. Admission is free. Finder’s TEXACO Station and the three floors of the bank building are handicap accessible and offer many hands-on activities. Explore how local Iowans have lived, worked, and played through the years.
Sunday, Sept. 26
Apple Gallop
MONTI – The 11th annual 5K Walk/Run Apple Gallop will kick off at 9 a.m. at the Monti Community Center, 2854 Washington Avenue. Email Ebaragary@hotmail.com or Kbaragary@hotmail.com for registration forms.
Monday, Sept. 27
Book Discussion
INDEPENDENCE – Interested in conversation and interaction? Join the Independence Public Library at 6:30 p.m. to discuss The Island of Sea Women by Lisa See. Join in and share your thoughts on this novel!
Tuesday, Sept. 28
Blood Drive
FAIRBANK – The Fairbank community blood drive will be held from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Fairbank American Legion, 109 E Main Street.
Writers’ Group
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Writers’ Group provides a community for writers to share their works and encourage one another. Join in person at 6 p.m. to share your writing and discuss new ideas!
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Thursday, Sept. 30
Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – At the Independence Public Library, story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. This event will be held in the Community Room at 9:30 a.m.
Friday, Oct. 1
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall. All are welcome. COVID-19 precautions are in place.
Oct. 2-3
Quasqueton Area Museum
QUASQUETON – The Quasqueton Area Museum is open every Saturday and Sunday through October 17 from 1 to 3 p.m., and any time by appointment. Call 319-318-2007. Admission is free.
Tuesday, Oct. 5
Legion Auxiliary Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Auxiliary Unit 30 regular meeting will be held the first Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at The Crowbar.
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, announces that its regular monthly meetings are held on the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. In case of a holiday on the regular date, the meeting will be moved to the following Tuesday. If you have questions, call Kermit Abshire at 319-215-9362.
Wednesday, Oct. 6
Buchanan Co. Conservatives
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Buchanan County Conservatives for the group’s monthly meeting at Bill’s Pizza & Smokehouse from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to enjoying lunch, attendees learn about and discuss issues at the local, state, and national levels.
Thursday, Oct. 7
Substance Abuse Prevention Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition of Buchanan County will hold its monthly meeting at Independence City Hall starting at 10 a.m. If you would like to attend virtually, please email preventioncoalitiatonbuchanan@gmail.com and ask for the Zoom link.
Calico Cut Ups
INDEPENDENCE – The Calico Cut Ups Quilt Guild meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 512 2nd Street NE. Contact Judy Scott at 319-327-1700 for more information.
Friday, Oct. 8
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall. All are welcome. COVID-19 precautions are in place.
Saturday, Oct. 9
Eagles Cookout
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles will host a cookout fundraiser at Walmart from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will be serving hamburgers ($3) and hot dogs ($2) with a bag of chips. A dessert bar or a bag of two cookies will be available for 50 cents. Proceeds to be used for community projects.
Oct. 9-10
Quasqueton Area Museum
QUASQUETON – The Quasqueton Area Museum is be open every Saturday and Sunday through October 17 from 1 to 3 p.m., and any time by appointment. Call 319-318-2007. Admission is free.
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone welcome. C
Thursday, Oct. 14
Women’s Connection
INDEPENDENCE – Women’s Connection affiliated with Stonecroft will meet at 9:30 a.m. at Hope Wesleyan Church, 505 4th Avenue NE. The event, titled “Accessorize for the Fall,” will feature Heather Federspiel from Ninny Frank’s. Pastor Bob Solon will provide the music. The speaker will be Jenny Farrell on the topic “I Just Can’t Do This Anymore.” The cost to attend is $12 per person. For reservation and cancellations, call Sue Doan at 319-361-9445 or email doansr@hotmail.com by Thursday, October 7, at 10 a.m. Note that reservations not honored require payment.
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. Supper starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Friday, Oct. 15
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall. All are welcome. COVID-19 precautions are in place.