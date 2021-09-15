Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Thursday, Sept. 16
Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – At the Independence Public Library, story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! This event will be held in the Community Room at 9:30 a.m. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com or call 319-334-2470.
3rd Thursday (Virtual)
In partnership with the Hoover Presidential Foundation, the Independence Public Library presents Laura Keyes as Laura Ingalls Wilder in this month’s program, “Little Fashionista on the Prairie,” starting at 6 p.m. via Zoom. Registration is required. Access the link on the library Facebook page.
Friday, Sept. 17
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding its weekly Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome for sharing of food and fellowship. COVID-19 precautions are in place. Please wear a mask except when eating. Respect distancing among each other of at least three feet. Do not attend if you are showing respiratory or COVID symptoms of fever, fatigue, runny nose, sore throat, or headache, or have been in recent contact with a person with COVID.
Saturday, Sept. 18
Patio Lawn Concert
INDEPENDENCE – Friends of Cedar Rock is hosting a patio lawn concert at the Lowell and Agnes Walter home featuring the jazz stylings of Rosewood trio+ at 2 p.m. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy the show. Rain date is Sunday, September 19. Suggested donation: $10/$5 students. For more information, visit friendsofcedarrock.org or call 319-934-3572.
Sept. 18-19
Friends of the Library Book Sale
INDEPENDENCE – The Friends of the Library is hosting the book sale again this fall in the Independence Public Library’s Community Room. Stop in and browse the great selection of books, movies, and puzzles that are available for purchase. Sale hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 18, and 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 19.
Quasqueton Area Museum
QUASQUETON – The Quasqueton Area Museum is open every Saturday and Sunday through October 17 from 1 to 3 p.m., and anytime by appointment. Call 319-318-2007. Admission is free. Finder’s TEXACO Station and the three floors of the bank building are handicap accessible and offer many hands-on activities. Explore how local Iowans have lived, worked, and played through the years.
Sunday, Sept. 19
Brandon Cowboy Breakfast
BRANDON – The Brandon Area Community Club is sponsoring its annual cowboy breakfast fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the community center, 802 Main Street. The menu includes scrambled eggs, pancakes, fried potatoes, sausage gravy, ham, sausage, homemade biscuits, coffee, and juice. The cost is $9 for ages 11 and up, $5 for ages 4 to 10, and those age 3 and under eat for free. A cowboy breakfast is cooked outside over “open fires” – and half the fun is watching it be prepared. So come early! All proceeds go to the community center fund.
Ice Cream Social
QUASQUETON – Spirit of Life Christian Church is hosting an ice cream social at 4 p.m. at 406 E Cedar Street in Quasqueton. All are welcome to come enjoy soft serve ice cream and treats. Come hear about plans for our new building as we celebrate our sixth annual open house. Enjoy wonderful music from the Brandon Church Choir and inspiring words from Pastor James Wolf. Hope to see you there!
Monday, Sept. 20
Buchanan Co. Historical Society
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. at Heartland Acres near the theater area. Check out the group’s website at www.buchanancountyhistory.com or Wapsi Mill on Facebook. For further information, call 319-334-4616.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
Air Fryers with Dan & Lizzie
INDEPENDENCE – Explore the many uses of the air fryer with Dan and Lizzie Lake at the Independence Public Library starting at 6:30 p.m. This in-person program is sponsored by Fareway. Registration is required, as space is limited.
Wednesday, Sept. 22
Brandon/Lamont Food Pantry
BRANDON/LAMONT – The mobile food pantry will be in Brandon from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center, 802 Main Street. The mobile food pantry will be in Lamont from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the fire station, 644 Bush Street. Enter the alley behind the legion hall to pick up your food. If you have any questions about the Lamont event, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100. For either event, you need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. You may attend one mobile food pantry per month. This event is held the fourth Wednesday of the month in Brandon and Lamont.
Thursday, Sept. 23
Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – At the Independence Public Library, story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. This event will be held in the Community Room at 9:30 a.m.
Friday, Sept. 24
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding its weekly Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome for sharing of food and fellowship. COVID-19 precautions are in place.
Saturday, Sept. 25
Cedar Rock Volunteer Day
INDEPENDENCE – Cedar Rock State Park invites volunteers to help care for the park at a special event for the fifth annual statewide Volunteer Day in Iowa state parks. There will be two sessions at Cedar Rock – 10 to 11 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Please meet at the visitor center before learning about plant identification and then going into a prairie to collect seed for the park. Dress appropriately and bring water. Please RSVP in advance to cedar_rock@dnr.iowa.gov or 319-934-3572. More details at www.iowadnr.gov/volunteer.
Spaghetti Supper
LAMONT – Grace Methodist Church, located at 745 Washington Street, is hosting a drive-up/carry-out only spaghetti supper fundraiser from 4 to 6 p.m. The meal includes garlic bread, salad, and dessert bar. Free will offerings will be accepted.
Sept. 25-26
Quasqueton Area Museum
QUASQUETON – The Quasqueton Area Museum is open every Saturday and Sunday through October 17 from 1 to 3 p.m., and anytime by appointment. Call 319-318-2007. Admission is free.
Monday, Sept. 27
Book Discussion
INDEPENDENCE – Interested in conversation and interaction? Join the Independence Public Library at 6:30 p.m. to discuss The Island of Sea Women by Lisa See. Join in and share your thoughts on this novel!
Tuesday, Sept. 28
Writers’ Group
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Writers’ Group provides a community for writers to share their works and encourage one another. Join in person at 6 p.m. to share your writing and discuss new ideas!
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Thursday, Sept. 30
Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – At the Independence Public Library, story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. This event will be held in the Community Room at 9:30 a.m.
Friday, Oct. 1
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is its weekly holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome for sharing of food and fellowship. COVID-19 precautions are in place.
Oct. 2-3
Quasqueton Area Museum
QUASQUETON – The Quasqueton Area Museum is open every Saturday and Sunday through October 17 from 1 to 3 p.m., and anytime by appointment. Call 319-318-2007. Admission is free.