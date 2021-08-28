Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Aug. 28-29
Quasqueton Area Museum
QUASQUETON – The Quasqueton Area Museum is open every Saturday and Sunday from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day from 1 to 3 p.m., and by appointment. Free admission.
Sunday, Aug. 29
Rowley Historical Society
ROWLEY – The Rowley Historical Society is open on Sundays from 12 to 2 p.m. from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. Also open by appointment.
Tuesday, Aug. 31
Writers’ Group
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Writers’ Group provides a community for writers to share their works and encourage one another. Join in person at 6 p.m. to share your writing and discuss new ideas! For more information, call 319-334-2470 or email iplprograms@gmail.com.
Wednesday, Sept. 1
Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition of Buchanan County will meet at 10 a.m. at River’sEDGE, 206 2nd Avenue SW. The public is welcome to attend.
Buchanan Co. Conservatives
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Buchanan County Conservatives for the group’s monthly meeting at Bill’s Pizza & Smokehouse from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to enjoying lunch, attendees learn about and discuss issues at the local, state, and national levels.
Starting Sept. 1
Take & Make Tales
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library presents Take & Make Tales, a series of books and crafts made available for children in grades PreK-5 throughout the year. A video will be posted on the library’s Facebook page and YouTube channel for you to craft along. Take & Make Tales are made possible through a Buchanan County Community Foundation Grant and are available to children while supplies last.
Thursday, Sept. 2
Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – At the Independence Public Library, story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! This event will be held in the Community Room at 9:30 a.m.
Calico Cut Ups
INDEPENDENCE – The Calico Cut Ups Quilt Guild meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 512 2nd Street NE. Contact Judy Scott at 319-327-1700 for more information.
Friday, Sept. 3
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall. All are welcome. COVID-19 precautions are in place.
Sept. 4-5
Quasqueton Area Museum
QUASQUETON – The Quasqueton Area Museum is open every Saturday and Sunday from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day from 1 to 3 p.m., and by appointment. Free admission.
Sunday, Sept. 5
Rowley Historical Society
ROWLEY – The Rowley Historical Society is open on Sundays from 12 to 2 p.m. from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. Also open by appointment.
Tuesday, Sept. 7
Legion Auxiliary Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Auxiliary Unit 30 regular meeting will be held the first Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at The Crowbar.
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, announces that its regular monthly meetings are held on the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. In case of a holiday on the regular date, the meeting will be moved to the following Tuesday. If you have questions, call Kermit Abshire at 319-215-9362.
Wednesday, Sept. 8
Library Closing Early
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will close at 5 p.m. for staff development.
Sept. 8, 9, and 11
Hunter Education Safety Classes
INDEPENDENCE – Hunter safety classes are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, September 8 and 9, from 7 to 9 p.m., and on Saturday, September 11, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Buchanan County Wildlife, 2552 Pine Creek Avenue, Independence. Class size is limited to 60 people. To purchase an Iowa hunting license, you must have a certificate showing you have completed a hunter education course. The minimum age for certification is 12 years. The class is mandatory for hunters born after January 1, 1972. Registration must be done online at www.iowadnr.gov. Click on Iowa Hunter Education Classroom Course and search for September 11, 2021, Buchanan County Wildlife Association. In you are unable to sign up online, you must be present at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 8. On Saturday, the training will be outside most of the day. Dress for the weather – rain or shine. Bring a lunch. Contact Ken Aarhus at 319-327-0141 for more information.
Thursday, Sept. 9
Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – At the Independence Public Library, story time is held in the Community Room at 9:30 a.m.
Story Time Kits
INDEPENDENCE – While supplies last, pick up a story time kit at the Independence Public Library, featuring a picture book for your young reader and four craft projects to complete throughout the month! Videos will be posted each Thursday on the library’s Facebook page and YouTube channel for you to craft along. Kits are best suited for children ages 2-4, and are made possible through a Buchanan County Community Foundation Grant.
Catholic Daughters of the Americas
WINTHROP – The Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court 495, St. John Church, Independence, and St. Patrick’s, Winthrop, will kick off their new year with the traditional opening of a favorite dish dinner at St. Patrick’s in Winthrop at 6 p.m. Meat and potatoes will be furnished, and members are asked to bring a favorite dish. The group will honor the education contest winners and hear a report on the state convention.
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. Supper starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Friday, Sept. 10
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. COVID-19 precautions are in place.