INDEPENDENCE – On Wednesday evening, September 29, Independence High School’s 2021 homecoming king and queen were crowned at Lyle Leinbaugh Field. Teegan McEnany was crowned king, and Elle Greiner was crowned queen.
Following are the bios for the members the 2021 homecoming court. The court is made up of eight seniors – four boys and four girls – and six underclassmen – one boy and one girls from the freshman, sophomore, and junior classes.
The king and queen were chosen by the student body from the seniors on the court.
SENIORS
Natalee Anderson
Parents: Garry and Andria
Activities: Choir, fall play and musical, soccer, speech, all-state choir, student council, Silver Cord.
Living the Mustang Way: “Kindness is the most important to me. I try to be kind to everyone every day. I believe if you are kind to everyone you encounter, you will make a difference in other people’s lives as well as your own.”
Beyond high school: Attend an Iowa college to complete general education and then transfer to the coast to earn a degree in marine biology.
Marcus Beatty
Parents: Bob and Jen
Activities: All-state football and baseball, placed at state track, and state qualifier in wrestling.
Living the Mustang Way: “I believe living gratefully is the most important because I’ve been blessed with amazing family, coaches, fans, and facilities.”
Beyond high school: Play football or baseball at a college to be chosen.
Elle Greiner
Parents: John and Tonya
Activities: Volleyball, Silver Cord, mentoring program.
Living the Mustang Way: “Kindness, because people don’t remember your accomplishments. They remember how kind you are to others.”
Beyond high school: Attend the University of Northern Iowa and major in elementary education with a minor in psychology, then go on to earn a master’s in counseling (also at UNI).
Alyssa Larson
Parents: Doug and Nettie
Activities: Cross country, track, NHS, Silver Cord. Enjoys sewing and painting, and being with family and friends.
Living the Mustang Way: “Kindness is most important to me because you never know what someone is going through. Someone could have bad grades, [is] being bullied, or [have] family problems. Kindness can improve mood and change someone’s day.”
Beyond high school: Plans to attend Iowa State University to major in architecture.
Teegan McEnany
Parents: Kevin and Tara
Activities: NHS, baseball, football, wrestling, Bass Club
Living the Mustang Way: “Be respectful is the most important because it encompasses caring for your community and serving as a leader.”
Beyond high school: Attend a four-year college, major in business, and play baseball.
Keegan Schmitt
Parents: Cassie and Cameron
Activities: Baseball, football, basketball, track, NHS, Silver Cord, Mustang Mentoring.
Living the Mustang Way: “Be responsible because being responsible is one of the values my parents have taught me as I’ve grown.”
Beyond high school: Plans to play baseball in college.
Lauren Troutman
Parents: Josh and Wendy
Activities: Band – three years at all-state, choir, musical, NHS, Silver Cord.
Living the Mustang Way: “Showing kindness is most important to me because it can completely change someone’s life for the better.”
Beyond high school: Attend a four-year college to major in music education and music performance.
Isaiah Weber
Parents: Josh and Amber
Activities: Two-time second-place at state wrestling tournament.
Living the Mustang Way: “Live grateful because not everyone gets the opportunity God has blessed us all with, so be thankful for what you do have and not about what you don’t have.”
Beyond high school: “Go to college and earn $10 million by the time I die.”
JUNIORS
Emily Erdelt
Parents: Dave and Charity
Activities: Honor roll, softball, volleyball, track, drumline, individual and large group speech, student council, FCCLA, and Silver Cord.
Living the Mustang Way: “I think kindness is the most important because you can solve a lot of issues by simply being nice, and that’s what will give you a good reputation.”
Favorite high school memory so far: Going to 2019 Bands Across America Nationals.
Carter Straw
Parents: Brent and Barb
Activities: Wrestling, cross country, track.
Living the Mustang Way: “They are all important. Don’t use this question – it’s a hard one.”
Favorite high school memory so far: “Going to state wrestling every year and staying in a hotel room. I’m fortunate to have a good team who cares about doing well.”
SOPHOMORES
Maddy Broughton
Parents: Brett and Heather
Activities: Drumline, student council, fall play, musical, speech.
Living the Mustang Way: “Showing kindness because when you are kind it can change someone’s day for the better. It’s what people will remember you by.”
Favorite high school memory so far: “When I got to sing ‘For Good’ with my sister Ally.”
Chase Kiler
Parents: Angie and Karl
Activities: Baseball, basketball, track, and Silver Cord.
Living the Mustang Way: “Showing kindness can brighten someone’s day and change their attitude.”
Favorite high school memory so far: Plenty of games and practices on the baseball field.
FRESHMEN
Addison Lange
Parents: Ben and Kelly
Activities: Soccer, track, and basketball.
Living the Mustang Way: “Live gratefully is the most important. You should always live in the moment because you have no idea what might happen next, whether good or bad. Also, you should live gratefully because many other kids might not have the opportunities that you or I have.”
Favorite high school memory so far: Dressing up for sporting events with friends.
AJ Kitner
Parents: Jason and Nikki
Activities: Football, wrestling, track, soccer.
Living the Mustang Way: “Live gratefully. If you live grateful, you will be so much more appreciative of the small things people do [for] you and that’s what counts.”
Favorite high school memory so far: “Being able to sit on the varsity football sideline for a game.”