MARION – Last Saturday was a long but worthwhile day for the Independence Mustang Marching Band, which earned first place among 3A schools at both the Linn-Mar Invitational during the day and the Marion Invitational in the evening. Both events took place at Linn-Mar Stadium. Not only did the band place first in both competitions, they garnered several “caption” or extra awards.
Linn-Mar Invitational Awards
1st Place 3A – Independence
Overall Highest Score
Caption Awards – Class 3A
- Best Color Guard
- Best Hornline
- Best Drumline
Marion Invitational Awards
1st Place 3A – Independence
Overall 2nd highest score
Caption Awards, Class 3A
- Best Drum Majors
- Best Color Guard
- Best Hornline
- Best Drumline
Upcoming performances include:
- Friday, October 1 (evening), varsity homecoming football game
- Saturday, October 2 (morning), Bands Across the Prairie Invitational, Prairie High School, Cedar Rapids
- Saturday, October 2 (afternoon), 5 Seasons Invitational, Kingston Stadium, Cedar Rapids
The Marching Mustang Morning Madness returns in October as well. Tickets are on sale for $1 each to select where the band will play (your lawn, the neighbor’s lawn, a nursing home, etc.) early Saturday, October 16, before they hit the road for the Waukee Marching Invitational in Waukee.
Follow Independence Mustang Band Boosters on Facebook for more information, or email independencebandboosters@gmail.com.
More photos on page 11.