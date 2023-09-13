INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Student Council swarmed downtown Sunday afternoon to spread Mustang pride for homecoming.
The students went along both sides of First Street East to paint windows.
Today, Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 6:30 p.m. is the community parade. The parade route is similar too last year (Veteran’s Park to Lyle Leinbaugh Field) along First Street West to the street on the west side of West Elementary (by Moser Preschool & Daycare Center).
The Junior / Senior Powderpuff game will at 7 p.m. followed by the introduction of the Homecoming Court and the Coronation of the King and Queen.
Friday, Sept. 15, Mustangs take on the Decorah Vikings on Lyle Leinbaugh Field.