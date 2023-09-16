INDEPENDENCE – The Mustangs Homecoming Parade, Powder Puff Game, and Community Pep Rally ending with the introduction of the Homecoming Court and Coronation of Queen and King was held Wednesday evening.
The parade route went from the Wapsipinicon Mill to the far west entrance (behind West Elementary) to Leinbaugh Field.
The Juniors beat the Seniors 13-7 in the annual Powder Puff football game.
The Pep Band kept things lively as the Court was introduced.
Freshman Royalty
- Avery Wheelock is the daughter of Dan and Jessica Wheelock. She participates in student council FCCLA, Volleyball, Wrestling, Track, and Softball.
- Tristan Gall is the son of Shelly Gall. He participates in football, basketball, and track.
Sophomore Royalty
- Cora Bertram is the daughter of Jeff and Angela Kahler. Cora participates in cheerleading, soccer, fall play, musical, and speech.
- Ethan Schmitt is the son of Cameron and Cassie Schmitt. He participates in Football, Basketball, Baseball, and Tennis.
Junior Royalty
- Sophia McGarvey is the daughter of Mark and Maggie McGarvey. Sophia participates in volleyball, student council, FCCLA, and Silver Cord.
- James Henderson is the son of Scott and Janet Henderson. He participates in Band, Jazz Orchestra, Northern Iowa Orchestra, and Soccer.
Senior Court
- John Berry is the son of Kristin Vargas.
- Marie Gorman is the daughter of John and Suzanne Gorman. Marie participates in volleyball, tennis, basketball, FCCLA and NHS. Marie plans to attend the University of Iowa to major in nursing.
- Zach Jimmerson is the son of Kevin and Amy Jimmerson. Zach participates in band, jazz orchestra, pit band, choir, divisi, tennis, NHS and swim team. Zach plans to attend the University of Iowa to study sports marketing and financing.
- Allison Kleve is the daughter of Scott and Karla Kleve. Allison participates in volleyball, softball, tennis, FCCLA, NHS and Silver Cord. Allison plans to attend Iowa State University to major in athletic training.
- Chase Kiler is the son of Karl and Angie Kiler. Chase participates in baseball, NHS, track and cross country. Chase plans to attend the University of Iowa and study oncology.
- Katelyn Trimble is the daughter of Cole and Gina Trimble. Katelyn participates in volleyball, tennis, wrestling cheer, fall play, musical, large group and individual speech, FCCLA, student council, silver cord and NHS. Katelyn plans to attend the University of Iowa to study political science.
2023 Homecoming Queen is Maddy Broughton. Maddy is the daughter of Brett and Heather Broughton. Maddy participates in drumline, tennis, speech, musical, Student Council, and NHS. Maddy plans to study nursing or optometry in college next year.
2023 Homecoming King is Brady McDonald. Brady is the son of Mike and Amanda McDonald. Brady participates in football, wrestling, NHS and track. Brady plans to go into dentistry and play football at an undecided college.