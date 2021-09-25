4-H is America’s largest youth development organization, supporting nearly six million youth across the country. In just the past year, Buchanan County has had a membership of 238 youth who are mentored by more than 100 local volunteers to become confident, independent, resilient, and compassionate leaders.
4-H is delivered by ISU Extension and Outreach – a community of more than 100 public universities across the nation that provide experiences where young people learn-by-doing through hands-on projects in the important areas of health, science, agriculture, and civic engagement. The four “Hs” on the clover logo, are made up by the concepts of “Head, Heart, Hands, and Health,” which describe the organization’s values that are instilled in its members.
4-H strives to be one of the largest youth-serving programs in Iowa by being relevant, welcoming, and inclusive as we partner to guide members to find their passions. 4-H welcomes all youth, no matter their race, physical abilities, gender identity, or ethnicity – providing everyone the opportunity to learn, grow, serve, and belong.
National 4-H Week, October 3-9, gives time to highlight the remarkable 4-H youth in Buchanan County who work to make a positive impact on those around them. There are 11 local 4-H clubs in Buchanan County that meet monthly. Members in these clubs use skills to lead in service projects, serve their communities, promote citizenship, build leadership skills, and have fun participating in various recreational activities. You can find 4-H members exhibiting their projects at the Buchanan County Fair in July, participating in town celebrations, or volunteering their time with local non-profit organizations.
The enrollment process to join 4-H for the 2021-22 year opened on September 1. Youth in grades K-3 are considered Clover Kids, and those in grades 4-12 are considered 4-H members.
Buchanan County is always eager to welcome more youth into its program, so join today!
For more information about joining, contact Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach at 319-334-7161 or email Emily Martins, county youth coordinator, at emartins@iastate.edu. You can also visit the Iowa 4-H website at https://www.extension.iastate.edu/4h/ to learn more.