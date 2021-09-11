INDEPENDENCE – Dennis Fuller, owner of Wapsipinicon Waterfowl, will be hosting the First Annual Call Duck Seminar this weekend.
“Breeders from all over the U.S. will be coming in and it will be ‘zoomed’ to several foreign countries as well,” said Fuller. “National Poultry Judges from the American Poultry Association and the American Bantam Association will be putting on various programs within the seminar itself.”
Seminar topics will include comparison judging, breeding, conditioning, nutrition, incubation, rearing, showing, and more.
Although the event is not open to the general public, over 100 visitors will be out and about Independence in between workshops and forums. Fuller will be directing them to downtown shopping, the Wapsipinicon Mill, Heartland Acres, and other local attractions.
Fuller has been raising English Call Ducks for about 15 years.
“My family bred, raised and showed purebred Shorthorn Cattle for years,” he said. “When I decided to get into the Calls I couldn’t believe how extremely difficult it was to find breeders willing to sell me the quality of bird I wanted to raise!”
While Fuller does not often show his own birds, he likes to raise quality birds for others, youth and adults, to show. His birds have garnered three National Championships and two regional Championships.