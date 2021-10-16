BUCHANAN COUNTY – Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) is delivering hot meals to individual homes Monday through Friday. In addition, the Buchanan County Senior Center (also known as the Independence Senior Center) is open for congregate meals, socialization, and activities. Lunch is served at 12 p.m.
The center is located at 400 5th Avenue NE in Independence. Hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday. Meals must be ordered by 9:30 a.m. a day in advance.
Please get your shots and come back!
NEI3A is also offering extended meal options for towns and rural areas that were not able to receive meals in the past. If you would like to find out more about food options available, please call 1-800-779-8707.
Meals through Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging are offered on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Actual cost for the meal is $8.10. People under 60 must pay the actual cost.
Oct. 18
Beef with onion gravy, garlic and red pepper penne, green peas, baked cookie, chocolate milk.
Oct. 19
Baked chicken breast, lemon herb sauce, oven-roasted potatoes, mixed vegetables, dinner roll, strawberry applesauce, milk, margarine.
Oct. 20
Tater tot casserole, glazed baby carrots, garlic Texas bread, cinnamon cake, milk, margarine.
Oct. 21
Pork loin, onion gravy, confetti rice, Brussels sprouts, multi-grain bread, Rocky Road pudding, milk, margarine.
Oct. 22
Meatloaf, brown gravy, whipped potatoes, whole-kernel corn, multi-grain bread, fresh seasonal fruit, milk, margarine.
Oct. 25
Chicken a la king, rice, broccoli, brownie, milk.
Oct. 26
Grilled pork with gravy, mashed red potatoes, green peas, dinner roll, pineapple tidbits, milk, margarine.
Oct. 27
Salisbury beef, oven-roasted potatoes, whole-kernel corn, baked cookie, milk.
Oct. 28
Glazed ham, scalloped potatoes, sliced carrots, pie, milk.
Oct. 29
Halloween Meal
Slice turkey breast, Swiss cheese, hamburger bun, broccoli cheese soup, Oreo brownie, milk, mustard.