BUCHANAN COUNTY – Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) is once again delivering hot meals to individual homes Monday through Friday. In addition, the Buchanan County Senior Center (also known as the Independence Senior Center) has reopened for congregate meals, socialization, and activities. Lunch is served at 12 p.m.
The center is located at 400 5th Avenue NE in Independence. Hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday. Meals must be ordered by 9:30 a.m. a day in advance.
Please get your shots and come back!
NEI3A is also offering extended meal options for towns and rural areas that were not able to receive meals in the past. If you would like to find out more about food options available, please call 1-800-779-8707.
Meals through Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging are offered on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Actual cost for the meal is $8.10. People under 60 must pay the actual cost.
Sept. 3
Glazed ham, au gratin potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts, dinner roll, strawberry gelatin salad, and milk.
Sept. 6
Closed – Labor Day.
Sept. 7
Chicken Alfredo, green peas, sliced carrots, oatmeal cookie, and milk.
Sept. 8
Taco meat, lettuce and tomato, Mexican rice, mixed beans, flour tortilla, fresh orange, milk, and taco sauce.
Sept. 9
Turkey breast with gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, pie, milk, and margarine.
Sept. 10
Homemade meatloaf, tomato gravy, baked potato, Brussels sprouts and corn, Mandarin oranges, milk, margarine (2), and sour cream.
Sept. 13
Barbecue chicken, macaroni and cheese, green peas, fresh seasonal fruit, and milk.
Sept. 14
Hamburger patty, lettuce/tomato/onion, tater gems, baked beans, hamburger bun, applesauce, milk, and ketchup and mustard.
Sept. 15
Grilled pork with gravy, whipped potatoes, mixed vegetables, gelatin, milk, and margarine.
Sept. 16
Roast beef with gravy, whipped potatoes, carrots, wheat roll, birthday cake, and milk.
Sept. 17
Sliced turkey breast, Swiss cheese, wheat bread (2), lettuce and tomato, beet salad, chocolate chip cookie, and chocolate milk.
Sept. 20
Cheese omelet, tater gems, cinnamon roll, fresh banana, and milk.
Sept. 21
Potato crusted fish, whole kernel corn, baked beans, sugar cookie, milk, margarine, and tartar sauce.
Sept. 22
Sloppy joe, roasted sweet potatoes, California vegetable blend, hamburger bun, pineapple tidbits, and milk.
Sept. 23
Tzatziki chicken salad, cucumber tomato salad, coleslaw, pita pocket, fresh apple, and milk.
Sept. 24
Lasagna casserole, carrots, cauliflower, blondie, milk, and margarine.
Sept. 27
Polish sausage, sauerkraut, green peas, hot dog bun, Mandarin oranges, and milk.
Sept. 28
Shawarma chicken, baked sweet potato, green beans, multi-grain bread, fresh seasonal fruit, milk, and margarine.
Sept. 29
Glazed ham, cheesy whipped potatoes, lima beans, wheat bread, diced peaches, and chocolate milk.
Sept. 30
Salisbury beef with gravy, whipped potatoes, mixed vegetables, brownie, and milk.