BUCHANAN COUNTY – Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) is once again delivering hot meals to individual homes Monday through Friday. In addition, the Buchanan County Senior Center (also known as the Independence Senior Center) has reopened for congregate meals, socialization, and activities. Lunch is served at 12 p.m.
The center is located at 400 5th Avenue NE in Independence. Hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday. Meals must be ordered by 9:30 a.m. a day in advance.
Please get your shots and come back!
NEI3A is also offering extended meal options for towns and rural areas that were not able to receive meals in the past. If you would like to find out more about food options available, please call 1-800-779-8707.
Meals through Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging are offered on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Actual cost for the meal is $8.10. People under 60 must pay the actual cost.
August 30
Honey mustard chicken, macaroni and cheese, green peas, multi-grain bread, Mandarin oranges, milk, and margarine.
August 31
Baked meatballs, Peking sauce, brown rice, Japanese vegetable blend, fresh seasonal fruit, milk, and margarine.
Sept. 1
Tater tot casserole, whole kernel corn, Brussels sprouts, sugar cookie, milk, and margarine.
Sept. 2
Chicken marsala, whipped potatoes, glazed carrots, multi-grain bread, chocolate pudding, milk, and margarine.
Sept. 3
Glazed ham, au gratin potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts, dinner roll, strawberry gelatin salad, and milk.
Sept. 6
Closed – Labor Day.
Sept. 7
Chicken Alfredo, green peas, sliced carrots, oatmeal cookie, and milk.
Sept. 8
Taco meat, lettuce and tomato, Mexican rice, mixed beans, flour tortilla, fresh orange, milk, and taco sauce.
Sept. 9
Turkey breast with gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, pie, milk, and margarine.
Sept. 10
Homemade meatloaf, tomato gravy, baked potato, Brussels sprouts and corn, Mandarin oranges, milk, margarine (2), and sour cream.