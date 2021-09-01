INDEPENDENCE – Winthrop native Alisa Nelson has joined the Independence Community School District as a social worker. Her previous professional experience includes three years as a family counselor/group facilitator with Families Inc.
Personal experience led her to choose a career where she could help people.
“I grew up in the foster care system, and was lucky to have a great experience. That was when I realized social work was my goal,” Miss Nelson said.
An internship brought her to the attention of the local school district.
“Last year, I interned with Shalon Frye (counselor at the junior/senior high school), and I realized the school was where my passion was. I love helping students, teachers, and family every chance I get,” she added.
Miss Nelson earned a bachelor’s degree in human services from Kaplan University, and a master’s of social work (MSW) from Clarke College.
She is optimistic about the school year ahead.
“My goals are to have a great year, and to help students and families be successful. Although I wasn’t teaching [last year], I interned at the junior/senior high, and was in the schools for my previous job. I could physically see the impact COVID had on the mental health of everyone in the school system.”
Miss Nelson lives in Independence with her fiancé and their two dogs, Blair and Billy.
And she is no stranger to Buchanan County.
“I graduated from East Buchanan, and grew up in this area!” she added. “I enjoy spending time with my siblings, four nieces, and nephews, and the rest of my family when I get the chance. You can usually find me watching a good moving, playing games, or spending every chance I get with my dogs, going for walks.”
See upcoming issues of the Bulletin Journal to meet other new teachers in the community.