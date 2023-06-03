CEDAR FALLS —Novice and experienced writers are welcome to hone their skills and network with award-winning authors and speakers at the 21st annual Cedar Falls Christian Writers Conference, June 8-10, at Riverview Conference Center. The theme of this year’s conference is “A Writer’s Journey.”
A twelve-year veteran of the conference, Mary Potter Kenyon and her husband Nick Portzen have taken over as co-coordinators of the event. Mary graduated from the University of Northern Iowa. She is a Therapeutic Art Coach, certified grief counselor, member of the Advanced Writers and Speakers Association and a widely published author. Her seven books include the awarding winning Called to Be Creative: A Guide to Reigniting Your Creativity and a children’s book on grief to be released in 2024. Nick is a long-time owner/operator of a business in Wisconsin, and an experienced cook who will be catering the event.
This year’s keynote speaker is author, editor, and champion for writers Twila Belk. Twila has written eight books, including the bestselling Raindrops from Heaven and The Power to Be, and contributed to many others, as well as written numerous articles and promotional materials. Since 2007, she’s worked closely with bestselling author Cecil Murphey, which has provided her with a wide range of industry knowledge, connections, and experience. Twila is also a former bookstore owner and writers’ conference director. (www.gottatellsomebody.com)
Other featured speakers include author and editor Shelly Beach, co-founder of the original Cedar Falls workshop, author and radio show executive producer Wanda Sanchez, Cedar Falls author Cherie Dargan, Independence author Sheri Shonk, photo-journalist David LaBelle, Osage author Steve Thompson, non-fiction history author Linda McCann, Iowa City poet Mary Jedlicka Humston, and podcaster Dr. Ryan Howard.
The conference opens with an optional Spiritual Vision Board activity Thursday, June 8. Additional sessions include the basics of the publishing world, writing through trauma, writing devotionals, historical fiction, self-publishing, writing humor, the power of podcasts and doing research for your writing.
To register, view the full schedule, learn more about the speakers, or find information about onsite lodging, visit https://www.cfcwc.org/home. A limited number of scholarships are available through author Cecil Murphey. For more information about the conference, or to apply for a scholarship, contact Mary Potter Kenyon at cfcwconference@gmail.com