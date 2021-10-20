INDEPENDENCE – Although he never left the community, new Police Chief Dave Niedert is reacquainting himself with the town and the department.
Niedert was approved by the city council as the new chief at the September 13 meeting. He was administered the oath of office on September 27 and started the job the next week.
Niedert has been in law enforcement his entire career. Most recently, he was a first lieutenant with the Oelwein Police Department, but served as a patrol officer, narcotics investigator, and then patrol sergeant for the Independence Police Department from 1991 to 2016.
Shortly after graduating from La Porte City High School in 1987, he worked as a civilian jailer for the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office while he worked toward an Associate of Arts degree with an emphasis in criminal justice from North Iowa Area Community College.
After college, he worked as a patrolman for the Denver Police Department for a couple of years. In addition to his patrol duties, he served as the department’s crime prevention officer and started a McGruff program with the Denver Elementary School.
In 1991, he joined the Independence Police Department as a patrolman and, in 1996, was elevated to narcotics investigator. Niedert was made patrol sergeant in 1998, serving in that position until joining the Oelwein Police Department in 2016.
While working for the Independence Police Department, he was given a one-year leave of absence to work temporarily for DynCorp LTD, a contractor for the U.S. State Department. The first six months he was an international civilian police officer in Kosovo, where he served as a highway traffic enforcement officer to enforce the laws of the former state of Yugoslavia; provided on-the-job training to newly hired local Kosovo police officers; served as traffic homicide officer to investigate fatal road traffic accidents; and was a first responder to riots, high-incident events, demonstrations, bombings, etc.
His second six months he was an operations officer at the Pristina International Airport Border Police Station. As fourth in command of 53-man unit, he implemented a system to track passenger and arrest statistics to report to the station commander and regional command office; served as liaison between the local civilian airport staff, airline representatives, and the border police; handled VIP arrivals and departures; commanded officers during demonstrations and riots; assisted with all U.S. military personnel use of the airport facilities; and developed a recruiting informational packet/presentation to attract new border patrol officers.
Chief Niedert has been involved with the Independence community. He and his wife of 31 years, Karrie, raised three children, Andrew, Karlie, and Kaitlin. They now have a five-month-old grandchild.
He has been a part of the Mustang Booster Club, especially for volleyball. He has served on the St. John Church Parish Council and has been a Wee Care Preschool board member. Niedert recently accepted a position on the Iowa Peace Officers Association board.
As he returns professionally to the community, he looks forward to spending the first 100 days listening to residents and officers.
“I’ve been gone five years, and the department has five more years of experience,” he said.
He hopes to have officers engaged in community events such as school sports or the “Arresting Hunger” food drive. He recently was the guest speaker for the Rotary Club.
“I want the officers to be seen in a positive light,” he said. “We can have all of the fancy tools, but it all comes down to relationships and the trust people have in you.”
Niedert can be contacted at the police department’s non-emergency phone line at 319-334-2520.