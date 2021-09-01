INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Police Department gained a new patrol officer recently.
Independence native Tristan Dilley took the oath of office at the August 23 city council meeting. This was not his first swearing-in ceremony.
“I grew up in Independence, and have lived here my whole life,” said Officer Dilley. “I graduated high school in Independence in 2016.”
Officer Dilley still currently works for Area Ambulance Service as an EMT, and as a part-time police officer for the City of Jesup and City of Gilbertville. He was also a part of the Independence Fire Department from November 2016 to March 2019.
“I attended Hawkeye Community College during my senior year of high school to get my EMT certification,” he said, adding he later attended Hawkeye Community College following high school to obtain an AA in police science.
Officer Dilley attended the Iowa Law Enforcement Regional II Academy from March 15 to May 21 this year to become a certified officer.
“Law enforcement was always my goal growing up, it was what I always wanted to do,” he said. “I wanted to be an Independence police officer because I grew up here, and it is where I am from.”