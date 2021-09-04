WATERLOO – For Hunger Action Month® this September, the Northeast Iowa Food Bank (NEIFB) will join Feeding America and other network member food banks to inspire people to take action and raise awareness of those facing the impossible choice of hunger. Food banks around the country are working to make a real and lasting impact on food insecurity in their communities, and they are asking for the public’s support.
September marks the 14th year the Northeast Iowa Food Bank has organized the annual call to action. This year’s campaign presents the impossible choices that thousands of northeast Iowans must make between food and other basic needs.
“For many, a daily meal is a simple choice of what to eat,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. “For people facing hunger, a daily meal poses a very different type of choice. It’s often an impossible decision between food or other crucial needs, such as electricity, childcare, or medicine. Nobody should be forced to make a choice to go hungry. With the public’s support, we can come together to help people achieve long-term food security, so they no longer have to make such tough decisions.”
During the month of September, people across northeast Iowa can get involved in the movement by learning, committing, and speaking up about ways to ending hunger.
- Follow us on social media to stay up to date on the issues of food insecurity
- Order sack lunches to be delivered to your place of business
- Attend Family Night at the NEIFB where there will be fun, games, a photo booth, and a short volunteering event!
“As we make strides to end hunger, we remember the valuable lessons learned throughout the pandemic and derecho disaster that impacted our neighbors in northeast Iowa,” stated Barb Prather, executive director of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. “Our team, community partners, and neighbors lending a helping hand shows it takes a community effort to help end hunger.”
The Northeast Iowa Food Bank’s Hunger Action Month® activities include a social media giveaway, the annual sack lunch delivery, a family volunteer night, and partnering with several local restaurants to hold special giveback nights. These are just a few of the food bank’s scheduled activities, with more to take place as September progresses. Follow along on our social media for the most up-to-date information.
“Food insecurity is more than just ending hunger, it is the people behind the hunger. Within our community there are over 35,000 families, children, and seniors who are unsure where their next meal is coming from,” state Prather. “To take concrete action to end hunger we remain focused on breaking down barriers that limit our neighbors from accessing food.”
The food bank also wants to emphasize the importance of volunteerism during these times. With a staff of roughly 42 full- and part-time employees, the Northeast Iowa Food Bank’s work encompasses a 16-county service area, through the work of eight different programs that are specialized to feed children, seniors, families, and individuals in urban and rural northeast Iowa. Amidst a need for providing for our neighbors, the food bank extends an invitation to anyone who is interested in volunteering, emphasizing that help is needed now more than ever before.
Hunger Action Month® is a time to mobilize to end hunger. You can choose to donate or advocate. You can choose to volunteer or raise awareness. You can choose to help end hunger. Learn more about how you can take action by visiting northeastiowafoodbank.org.