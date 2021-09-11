What are the greatest hinderances to your relationship with God and, in line with that, your relationship with each other as well?
We have all heard of the seven deadly sins that threaten to destroy any relationship with God we might be seeking in our lives together. When you consider the sins of pride, greed, lust, anger, gluttony, envy, and sloth, we need to see that they really are not actions we do but rather attitudes we have. They creep into our soul and color the way we look at the world. They can dictate our actions of destruction and antagonism that often lead only to catastrophe.
In contrast, the Apostle Paul talks about nurturing attitudes of love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control. These are the attitudes that bring understanding and wholeness to a world that is broken.
This week, we have been remembering the horrific events of September 11, 2001. It is a primary example of the two different worldviews, one that leads only to destruction and the other that leads to building relationships. I don’t really understand the hatred and pride that could lead people to take over a plane filled with innocent passengers and turn it into a deadly missile to destroy and kill.
It’s hard to comprehend the religious/political fanaticism that would lead them to believe that by doing so they would then gain their place in paradise. It is the height of pride and arrogance that we are able to put God in our debt in any way, let alone the killing of anyone. Do they really think that they could force God’s acceptance by doing anything? It is amazing that greed for power and envy of others can be used to twist our understanding of how God relates to the world.
I cannot believe in a god that would require such pain and suffering at our hands as a way of proving our devotion. It is not a rational faith to think that God is more concerned with my determining who is worthy of salvation and who is not based solely on my limited understanding of God.
In every tragedy, if we look for it, we can see the presence of God’s true nature in those who stride to nurture the fruits of the Spirit in their lives. People who will step beyond their own cares to step in and help save a life, carry the injured, protect others without thought of worthiness or importance.
At this 20th anniversary of the 9/11 bombings, we again hear the calls to remember what happened to our nation on that day. I would hope that, first and foremost, the memories we hold most dear are those who lived by an attitude of love, of faith, and of hope. Let us remember especially those who put their lives in danger in the hope of saving others rather than remember those who used their deaths as a way of taking away the lives of others.
May we remember that the actions of religious, social, and political fanatics who live lives of self-importance (pride), hatred (anger), thirst for power (greed), and all the rest only lead to devastation. But lives of love, peace, self-control can only build a better world and connection with our God.