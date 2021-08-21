We drove two-and-a-half hours to see a half-ton pig, a one-and-a-half-ton bull, and a cow made out of butter. We ate hotdogs and brats dipped in cornbread batter and deep fried. We watched horses do some fancy trotting, kids show off their cattle, and the Budweiser Clydesdales pull their beer wagon down the street. We saw award-winning corn, blue-ribbon green beans, and a dozen hot tub vendors.
Why?
Because this is what you do when it’s August in Iowa! Duh!
Do you really need a good reason to go to the State Fair? Not really. It’s one of those things we do here in the Midwest. The state fair is the statewide social event of the year.
There used to be a time when Sundays in themselves were a social event. The family would go to church together (the whole family – aunts and uncles, cousins, grandparents, etc.) for worship and coffee and to catch up on all the latest news, and then go to the other grandma’s for Sunday dinner. During the afternoon, you might drive to another relative’s or friend’s house to talk until it was time to milk the cows. Or you might just take a Sunday drive so Dad could check out the neighbor’s crooked rows or Mom could wonder out loud about those people who were mowing the lawn or hanging out the laundry on a Sunday, for Pete’s sake.
Sundays are no longer as social as they used to be. More people are watching worship services online. Travelling sports teams are gone all weekend. We seem to have less time than we’ve ever had, so we might go on a little weekend trip or spend Sunday morning sleeping in.
Gone are the days of old-fashioned potlucks in the church basement with green Jell-O salad and other culinary mysteries. Where are the days when the fellowship hall was so loud with coffee drinkers you questioned your own hearing?
The world is changing faster than it ever has. The church is changing faster than it ever has. Part of that is good, other parts are not so good. Some traditions we hold on to for too long, others are gone too soon. People and pastors come and go.
God, however, does not change. Christ is the same yesterday, today, and tomorrow. God’s grace and mercy will always be there for you. What Christ accomplished on the cross can never be taken away. And because of Jesus’ death and resurrection, the greatest social event of all time is on its way. (I’m not so sure the green Jell-O stuff will be there.)