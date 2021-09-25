Did you hear the one about a retired lady who needed some extra cash? She got a guitar and took some lessons. Then she learned some of her generation’s favorite oldies. She was hired by a nursing home to sing for patients by their bedsides. After serenading one bedridden older lady, she got up to leave and said, “I hope you get better soon.”
The patient replied, “I hope you get better, too!”
One of the great opportunities life affords us is the opportunity to get better. Seldom are our mistakes fatal or final. Instead, they often present us with the opportunity to grow and apply the lessons we learned from those mistakes and hopefully “get better.”
This development is an ongoing part of life. To become successful, and then to maintain success in any arena of life, requires constant development. Most of us are aware of what it takes to develop our mind and bodies. What I would like to focus on in this article is how to develop our spirits.
Whether you realize it or not, there are three components in your life. The Bible tells us that we are a spirit being, we have a soul (our mind, will, and emotions), and we live in a body (I Thessalonians 5:23). The fact that we are a spirit being is not a weird, strange, spooky, mystical, or scary thing. It’s simply the way God created us.
God is a spirit being (John 4:24), and He created us as spirit beings in order to know Him and have fellowship with Him.
Since the real me is a spirit being, it seems logical to me that I should focus on developing my spirit. That doesn’t mean I shouldn’t educate my mind or train my body. However, putting the development of my mind or body ahead of developing my spirit is like a small child who focuses on the box and wrapping paper of their birthday gift rather than the gift itself.
Developing my spirit is vital to understanding both who God is and who I am. It is with my spirit that I contact God. I can’t understand God or myself by my feelings. There may be times when it “feels” like God has abandoned or forsaken me, but based on what He said, that is impossible (Hebrews 13:5).
So how do I develop my spirit, the real me? The principles are the same as developing my soul and body: proper nourishment and plenty of exercise. To nourish or feed our spirit requires the Bible, the Word of God. Jesus told us that His words (the Bible) are spirit and life (John 6:63). I like to think of it this way, the Bible is “faith food” for my spirit.
People often ask, “Where do I begin in reading the Bible?” While there are many good answers to that question, my suggestion for a Christian is to feed on the Epistles. No, the Epistles are not the wives of the Apostles, but the letters written to the church. They are found in the back portion of the Bible. As you read through the Epistles, look for expressions such as “in Christ,” “in Him,” “by Him.” There are about 140 of them. These tell us who we are and what we have as a result of Jesus’ work on the cross.
While we can glean much from the Old Testament and the Gospels, the Epistles were written directly to believers. Therefore, they will provide the best nourishment and, along with exercise, enable us to develop our spirit.
If all I do is feed my spirit but never exercise, the result is the same as with my body. I get fat and flabby. So how do I exercise my spirit? By simply putting the Word into practice in my life. For example, when I choose to forgive someone instead of holding a grudge, I am exercising my spirit.
As I feed and exercise my spirit, I am able to overcome fear, discover who I am, who God is, and live in peace, even when there is turmoil all around. Friend, let’s not just feed and exercise our body and mind, let’s take care of the real us by feeding and exercising our spirit.