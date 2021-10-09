Therefore, in order to keep me from becoming conceited, I was given a thorn in my flesh, a messenger of Satan, to torment me. Three times I pleaded with the Lord to take it away from me. But he said to me, “My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.” Therefore I will boast all the more gladly about my weaknesses, so that Christ’s power may rest on me. That is why, for Christ’s sake, I delight in weaknesses, in insults, in hardships, in persecutions, in difficulties. For when I am weak, then I am strong (2 Corinthians 12:7-10).
I used to believe that Paul’s “thorn of the flesh” had to have been gout. As one who has suffered from the malady, I could certainly sympathize with anyone who has dealt with it, or tried to. You can’t sit, you can’t stand, you can’t lie down, or anything else to relieve the pain from the disease.
In the midst of an attack, it is hard to think of anything but solving the problem. It is a time when we are faced with our limitations. There are some things we cannot overcome regardless of our talents or abilities, and the only thing we can do is to hope God gives us the strength to endure through the trouble until health and life can return to some kind of normalcy.
We can be somewhat arrogant about what we are able to accomplish, and what great feats we are able to do through science and technology, and even think we need nothing more. However, something as a simple illness or injury reminds us of our limitations in no short order. It seems that these sometimes are the only times we can be forced to recognize our fallibilities and imperfections. Any conceit or lace of humility is quickly erased, and we are forced into a more humble understanding of our status. At these times, we learn the power of community and divine presence. Then we are open to listening.
Paul was given a thorn of the flesh to keep reminding him that, regardless of all he was able to do for the gospel, he was still human and had limitations. Rather than trying to hide the malady for fear of losing confidence in his message, Paul freely admits to the power of God’s grace that continues to drive him even in the toughest of times.
This is sometimes the greatest witness we can give in our situations today. By gaining endurance and strength through our relationship with God, we have the opportunity to encourage others not by our great skills but through the weakness we bring to life as well – and the assurance that even then God has not abandoned us.
What will people learn from you in times such as this?