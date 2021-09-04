Last month, my wife and I celebrated our 30th wedding anniversary by visiting the Black Hills of South Dakota. Why we waited so long to enjoy the breathtaking landscapes and inspiring views of this natural wonderland is beyond me. Our time there passed far too quickly, but we vowed to return again soon.
One of my favorite sites on our journey was Sylvan Lake. It was created in 1881 when Theodore Roosevelt built a dam across Sunday Gulch Creek. This picturesque lake is nestled at the base of Harney Peak and surrounded by rounded rock formations and ponderosa pine trees. I promise, when you see this amazing place, you will understand why it’s considered the crown jewel of Custer State Park.
It was a bookmark in the gift shop that helped me learn some valuable lessons from this lake. Here are a few timeless truths I’ve learned, and am endeavoring to put into practice.
Stay Calm
The clear, calm water of Sylvan Lake is what first attracted me to this location. Because it’s so calm, one can see the reflection of the rocks and trees and sky. There is something reassuring to me when I’m around a calm body of water. It reminds me how the peace of God can rule in our hearts, even when the strongest storms of life threaten us.
One of the best ways to remain calm is to take time to pray. The Lord calls us to, “Be still, and know that I am God” (Psalm 46:10).
Make Positive Ripples
That pristine lake also reminded me of the importance of making positive ripples. We are placed in this world for much more than taking up space and using up resources. God has each of us here for a purpose.
Author Mark Twain put it best when he observed, “The two most important days in life are the day you are born and the day you find out why.” Use whatever gifts and resources God has given to you, and make the world better and more beautiful because you were in it.
Be Full of Life
A dear friend of mine once said, “Trout don’t live in ugly places.” He would be happy to know that Sylvan Lake is home to rainbow, brown, and spotted trout. Folks come from hundreds of miles away to try their luck at catching one of these beauties.
In a similar way, people are attracted to you when you are full of life. As you stay connected to Jesus, you will experience rivers of living water flowing out of your heart. Without a faith connection to Jesus, our lives are stale and stagnant. But when we remain in a relationship with Him, we will know a true and joy-filled life.
Know Your Limits
As Amy and I walked the one-mile trail around the lake, we went below the dam Roosevelt build 140 years ago. Miles of trails meander their way through Custer State Park from this location. If the waters would overflow, severe flooding could take place and cause great damage.
There is a lot of wisdom in knowing your own limits. We have a limited supply of time, strength, and energy to use. If we’re not careful, we can allow ourselves to be spread too thin and we run ourselves dry. That’s why it’s important to regularly rest, worship, and refocus our attention to God’s will and ways for our lives.
Reflect the Sun
We couldn’t have picked a prettier day to hike around the lake. The deep blue water was reflecting the rays of the sun that looked like diamonds dancing upon the waves. When you and I take the time to love, to care, to listen, to help, and to be the hands and feet of Jesus in this dark world, we reflect God’s Son, who said, “Let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven” (Matthew 5:16).
Who knew a brief stop on our 30th wedding anniversary would teach me so much! I pray God will help us all to put these lessons into practice as we continue onward and upward.