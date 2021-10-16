How stressed out are you right now? A lot? Not much? Not much right now but it’s coming?
What stresses you out? Family? Friends? Health? Job? School? Bills? Vehicles? Weather? Traffic? Laundry?
What do you do when you’re stressed out? Eat? Sleep? Yell? Run away? Go for a walk? Bake? Call someone? Play on your phone? Hide?
Unfortunately, we seem to be stressed more often than we used to be. It also seems that more and more things are stressing us out.
It’s during these stressing times that I wish I was more like Jesus. He never seemed stressed (Well, there was that one time in the garden when he was praying and the Pharisees were coming and the disciples were sleeping and he was going to die the next day – Matthew 26:36ff).
Think about when they told Jesus that Lazarus was sick and dying. Jesus didn’t get stressed out. He knew what the outcome would be (John 11:1ff).
Or there was that time when the disciples were all stressed out in their boat because it was super windy. Jesus just calmly walks out there and settles things down. He knew it would be alright (Matthew 14:22ff).
Or that other time when Jesus was with his disciples in a boat and it got all stormy. His disciples were freaking out. Jesus was just taking a nap in the back of the boat. He knew it would be alright (Mark 4:35ff).
I certainly don’t need to remind you that I am not Jesus. I certainly cannot just stay calm when life gets stormy. I certainly could not fall asleep in the back of a bouncing boat. And chances are, neither can you. It’s just not that easy for us mere humans.
However, we don’t have to handle our stresses on our own. We have family and friends and pets to help us. We have hobbies and other activities to distract our minds and fill our buckets. We have music to guide us back to a better place. And we have God.
“Be still, and know that I am God.”
We just need to let God be God. God knows what’s going on in your life. God knows what you can handle and where you need help. And God is there…in your friends and family and hobbies and activities and music and everything else. God is there. Be still.