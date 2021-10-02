A few years ago, John Kotter wrote the book entitled, “Our Iceberg is Melting.” In the book, you meet a group of emperor penguins who have lived on the same iceberg for generations. One day a penguin named Fred realizes their frozen habitat is melting and changes are coming to their peaceful life, whether they like it or not.
You’ll have to read the story yourself to see what happens, but I wonder if it seems your own personal iceberg appears to be melting. Perhaps there are some deep fissures that have been slowly expanding for a long time, and now they are beginning to tear life, as you’ve known it, into a thousand pieces.
It happens to all of us, whether you’re a saint or a sinner. Change happens to everyone. There are times changes are welcome and much anticipated, like a wedding I performed recently for a couple who had been dating for many years. Then there are changes that are expected but not enjoyed. That’s where my wife and I are now as our youngest child has left for college, leaving our nest empty. And of course, there are changes that come from seemingly out of nowhere and bring such pain and sorrow that no one would wish them on their worst enemy.
The wise man said in ancient times, “There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under heaven” (Ecclesiastes 3:1). He goes on to mention several contrasts – weeping and laughing, mourning and dancing, tearing and mending, keeping and throwing away, speaking and keeping silent. There is a time, a season when one or the other is appropriate.
I know people who are going through very difficult seasons of life right now. Although they are working hard, they face hardship. Although they love God, they have difficulty. Although they are optimistic, they deal with setbacks and losses.
So, what should you do when your iceberg is melting? I believe in seasons of change it’s best to tether your life to the One who never changes. Jesus is the same yesterday, today, and forever. No matter what changes take place in life, you can trust that He will never change. He also promises to never leave your side. No matter what happens in life, Jesus will always be with you.
That being said, it’s wise to remember that change is inevitable. You may not want the change, you may fight against the change, you may even pray against the change, but here it is. Accept it. And believe that, somehow, God will weave even the darkest cords into a beautiful tapestry of your life.
You can also pray! Pray for grace and grit to face the changes God has allowed to take place. Pray for your faith to grow through this process. Pray for God to bring good through these changes to your life or the life of others or for the good of His kingdom.
Next, it’s time to act. Someone once said, “No one likes change except a wet baby!” That may be true, but the wet baby is expecting someone to get a plan into action to deal with the much-needed change. Take small steps, even baby steps. Just make sure they are steps moving forward, not backward.
Accept help from friends. Look around you and identify the people God has put in your life right now to help you navigate these changes. Swallow your pride and humbly ask for help. You will be surprised at how willing people are to help you. Let them.
It’s also good to remember that God only gives you the future one day at a time. Don’t worry about what may happen next year; plan for this day. It’s the only day you have, and it’s all you can handle.
Finally, remember to enjoy the moment you’re in. Don’t let the changes blind you from the joy-filled moments God is gifting to you each day. Laugh with your children. Get outside and enjoy the sunrise. Sleep under the stars. Treasure the company of family and friends. Count your blessings.
Will changes come? Of course. But by trusting in God and moving forward in faith, you may discover that He has prepared a better iceberg just for you.