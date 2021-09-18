It seems that we are in one of those periods of time when future historians, sociologists, and anthropologists will have plenty to study. This is definitely an interesting time (whether that is good or bad isn’t really relevant). Divisiveness is driving unity to extinction.
There used to be a time, not so long ago, when a community held a common unity. I grew up in a small town where everyone knew everyone, and everyone knew everyone’s business. Usually that’s not a good thing, but sometimes it’s a very good thing. Neighbors dropped everything when another was in an emergency. My friends and I couldn’t get away with any shenanigans because of the original neighborhood watch – Muriel and her network of informants saw everything.
There was a time when there were bowling leagues for everyone. Adults of all ages gathered to play cards. People actually knew their neighbors, and threw burgers on the grill for them after the yard work was done. Democrats and Republicans sat on the same porch on a warm evening and complained about high prices, low wages, and the Cubs.
But now…the world is so different. Communities seldom share a common identity, and are often like a patchwork quilt with borders of fences and shrubs. Social activities such a bowling or rec-league softball are nearly gone. Neighbors with opposing political leanings struggle to be neighborly.
But now…which news network has the real news? Which political party is more trustworthy? Are any politicians telling the truth? Whose science is real? Do religious holdings impact personal politics, or is it the other way around? Does what’s true for you have to be true for me? Whose truth is truer?
How crazy is this time we live in? We know that there is only one truth. If we confess to be Christians, we confess that Jesus says, “I am the way and the truth and the life” (John 14:6). If we confess to be Christians, we confess that “Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever” (Hebrews 13:8). If we confess to be Christians, we confess that we are commanded to love our neighbors and our enemies (Matthew 19:19 and 5:44). There is no division in Christ.
There is neither Jew nor Gentile, neither slave nor free, nor is there male and female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus (Galatians 3:28).
There will be a time again when a community holds a common unity, when neighbors care for each other, and when front porches are a welcome spot with conversation and lemonade. There will be a time when unity drives divisiveness into extinction. There will be a time when historians, sociologists, and anthropologists will look back and say, “Because of Christ, we know peace.”
Won’t that be interesting!