Did you hear the one about the famous politician who was visiting an aged care facility and was chatting with a resident who obviously didn’t know who they were talking to?
The politician asked, “Do you know who I am?”
The resident just smiled and said, “Go and ask that nurse over there. She knows all our names.”
Knowing who we are is a key to finding purpose and meaning for life. A failure to understand who we are has led to many of the atrocities we have witnessed throughout history. On an individual basis, it can lead to feelings of frustration and discouragement. So how do we find out who we are?
The best place to discover the answer to this question is the Bible. The Bible is not a book written by men about God. It is a book that God inspired men to write about Him. In addition, the Bible addresses the issue of who we are. It is the most accurate and up-to-date revelation on this subject.
The Bible tells us that God knows us better than we know ourselves. In Matthew 10:30, we are informed that God knows the very number of hairs on our heads. I will resist the urge to mention that, for some, that is a pretty simple task for God and instead point out that most of us don’t have any idea how many hairs we have on our head. In other words, God knows me better than I know me.
To get an accurate understanding of who I am, I must look to God and what he said about me. God said that we were created in his image and likeness (Genesis 1:26). That means that, first and foremost, we are a spirit being because Jesus informed us that God is a spirit being (John 4:24). We have a soul which comprises our mind, will, and emotions, and we (our spirit and soul) live in a body.
I can’t determine who I am only by looking in the mirror or by what my feelings or even others may say. The mirror only reveals things about my body and, as we have seen, we are more than just a body. If I try to determine who I am by my feelings I can easily get a distorted image of who I am because feelings are “fickle.” They change frequently, sometimes from one moment to the next.
The only accurate way to determine who I am is from God’s Word. If my body or feelings seem to disagree with what God says about me, I am faced with a choice. Do I go by my feelings, what it may look like, or even what others may say about me? Or do I choose to believe what God, who knows me better than I know me, has said about me?
In addition to knowing that I am a spirit being, God has told us that we are of much more value than any plant or animal (Luke 12:7;30). God says that we were chosen, as opposed to an afterthought, mistake, or accident (Ephesians 1:4). Just as a loving parent supplies the needs of their child, God has revealed his love toward us by promising to meet all of our needs (Philippians 4:19).
Friend, there are many other things God has said about who we are. Instead of looking in the mirror, at my feelings, or what others say, let’s look in God’s Word and find out who I am.