INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mustang Foundation, Inc. and the Independence Community School District (ICSD) would like to extend their thanks to the Hayward family for a recent donation in memory of Mike Hayward. The family honored him with a plaque on a picnic table at Leinbaugh Field which reads, “Mike Hayward, Class of 1969, Father, Papa, and Lifelong Fan and Supporter of Mustang Athletics.”
Mike loved watching Mustang athletics, in particular Mustang football. He was often seen watching games at a picnic table at Leinbaugh Field. Now he will always be there at his very own picnic table to watch and enjoy Friday Night Lights!
Mike enjoyed working at River Ridge Golf Course and the Independence Community School District. He served multiple terms on the Independence City Council, and was a member of St. John Catholic Church. Mike was very community-minded, and family-focused. He was an avid sports fan, and enjoyed going to Independence Mustang events, even well after his sons had graduated. He loved to watch the Waterloo Black Hawks, Iowa Hawkeyes, Kansas City Chiefs, and Kansas City Royals.
Funds donated to the paver/trail project are used to help pay for improvements along the American Trotter Trail and the Independence Community School District campus. Making a donation is a distinct way to honor a loved one, recognize an achievement (XXXX State Champs), or publicize your business name to all who frequent the trail and campus.
To make a donation or for more information, visit the Independence Mustang Foundation website at www.indeemustangfoundation.com.