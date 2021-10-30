INDEPENDENCE – Polls for the combined school and city elections on Tuesday, Nov. 2 will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters must vote in their precinct of residence. Buchanan County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Kris Wilgenbusch reports voting locations have changed for some voters. If you are unsure of your voting precinct for this election, please contact the Office of the Buchanan County Auditor at 319-334-4109 or by e-mail auditor@co.buchanan.ia.us. You may also verify the voting location for your home address at: https://sos.elections/voterreg/pollingplace/search.aspx.
The precinct polling places and addresses for this election are as follows:
Aurora — Aurora American Legion Hall, 302 Warren St., Aurora (for voters in the Cities of Aurora, Lamont, that portion of the City of Stanley residing in Buchanan County) and Buffalo and Madison Townships)
Brandon — Brandon Area Community Center, 802 Main St., Brandon (for voters in the City of Brandon and Jefferson Township)
Fairbank — Fairbank American Legion, 109 Main St. E., Fairbank (for voters in the City of Fairbank and Fairbank Township)
Hazleton — Hazleton City Hall, 111 3rd St. N., Hazleton (for voters in the City of Hazleton and Hazleton Township)
Independence 1st Ward — Falcon Civic Center, 1305 5th Ave. NE, Independence (for voters in 1st Ward and Washington Township)
Independence 2nd Ward — VFW Hall, 128 3rd Ave. NE, Independence, north door
Independence 3rd Ward — Public Health Meeting Room, 1413 1st St. West Independence, far northeast door (for voters in 3rd Ward and Sumner Township)
Independence 4th Ward — Senior Citizen Center, 400 5th Ave. NE, Independence, south door
Independence 5th Ward — First Presbyterian Church, 115 6th Ave. NW, Independence, west door
Jesup – Jesup City Hall- 791 6th St., basement (for voters in that portion of the City of Jesup, Buchanan County)
Perry/Westburg — First United Methodist Church, 455 6th St., Jesup, north door
* Quasqueton — Quasqueton American Legion Hall, 106 Water St., Quasqueton (for voters in the City of Quasqueton, Liberty, Middlefield and Newton Townships)
Rowley — Rowley Community Center, 109 Ely St., Rowley (for voters in the City of Rowley, Cono and Homer Townships)
Winthrop — St. Patrick’s Parish Center, 544 1st St. South, Winthrop (for voters in the City of Winthrop, Byron and Fremont Townships)
* Notice of polling place change:
The Quasqueton and Middlefield/Newton precincts have been consolidated for this election, and voters in those precincts will vote at the Quasqueton American Legion Hall, 106 Water St., Quasqueton
Any voter who requires assistance to vote by reason of blindness, disability, or inability to read or write may be given assistance by a person of the voter’s choice, other than the voter’s employer or officer or agent of the voter’s union.
Any voter who is physically unable to enter a polling place has the right to vote in the voter’s vehicle. For further information, please contact the Auditor’s office. Telephone: 319-334-4109 or e-mail auditor@co.buchanan.ia.us.
Voters are required to provide an approved form of identification at the polling place before they may receive and cast a ballot. Voters who are not pre-registered — such as voters registering to vote on election day — and voters changing precincts must also provide proof of residence. A voter who is unable to provide an approved form of identification (or prove residence if required) may 1) have the voter’s identity/residence attested to by another registered voter in the precinct, 2) prove identity and residence using Election Day Registration documents, or 3) cast a provisional ballot and provide proof of identity/residence at the county auditor’s office by noon, November 8, 2021. Election Day Registrant attesters must provide an approved form of identification. For additional information about voter identification visit https://sos.iowa.gov/voterid or phone 319-334-4109.
All sample ballots are available on the county website: www.buchanancountyiowa.org
To vote for a valid write-in candidate, write the person’s name on the line provided and darken the oval.