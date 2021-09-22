Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – It was a beautiful evening for the Prairie Hills Independence “drive-thru meet-and-greet” for its new director, Amy McAtee, on September 14.

McAtee, Sadie Kuennen (community relations coordinator), and residents came outside to greet the car-bound visitors from a safe distance.

Current visitation guidelines for Prairie Hills Independence include:

- Visitors must call ahead to schedule

- All visitors and vendors must be screened at the main entrance

- All visitors and vendors must have a valid COVID vaccination record or receive a 15-minute rapid COVID test which is provided by the community

- Visits are allowed in resident apartments

