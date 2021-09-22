INDEPENDENCE – It was a beautiful evening for the Prairie Hills Independence “drive-thru meet-and-greet” for its new director, Amy McAtee, on September 14.
McAtee, Sadie Kuennen (community relations coordinator), and residents came outside to greet the car-bound visitors from a safe distance.
Current visitation guidelines for Prairie Hills Independence include:
- Visitors must call ahead to schedule
- All visitors and vendors must be screened at the main entrance
- All visitors and vendors must have a valid COVID vaccination record or receive a 15-minute rapid COVID test which is provided by the community
- Visits are allowed in resident apartments