Memorial Day has passed and while we remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice, it is also important to be reminded of those who have served our country and return home with their lives but have a different kind of scar.
According to the National Center for PTSD (posttraumatic stress disorder) is a mental health problem. PTSD can only develop after you go through or see a life-threatening event. It’s normal to have stress reactions to these types of events.
The National Center for PTSD says, having a very intense or long-lasting traumatic event or getting injured during the event can make it more likely that a person will develop PTSD. PTSD is also more common after certain types of traumas, like combat and sexual assault.
According to the National Center for PTSD, what happens after the event is just as important as the event that causes previous traumatic exposure, age, and gender can affect whether or not a person will develop PTSD. What happens after a traumatic event is also important. Stress can make PTSD more likely, while social support can make it less likely.
Gail Althaus, a mental health counselor from Jesup, has 30 of years’ experience with mental health issues such as PTSD.
According to Althaus the signs of PTSD are not physical like a wound but definitely can show themselves in many ways.
“Signs like, having a decreased frustration threshold, lack of sleep, relationship problems and the traumatic event or events playing over in the mind’s eye like a video,” said Althaus.
Althaus says the best way to support someone whom you may suspect or has been diagnosed with PTSD is to be there for them.
“Listen and validate their experience and validate what they have experienced,” said Althaus. “Be aware of early warning signs of suicidal tendencies and urge the person to get an evaluation to see what could best help them, maybe medication is the best option.”
According to Althaus, getting help for PTSD is very serious. It interferes with every aspect of a person’s life, she says.
When confronting a person about seeking help for suspected or diagnosed PTSD, there is no script. The way the conversation is held depends on the two people having the conversation, she says.
Whatever the case may be, Althaus reminds the community that PTSD is not just something veterans get.
“A lot of people think PTSD is something that only happens to people who have been in the service,” said Althaus. “It can be from any kind of traumatic event. PTSD is not a character defect; it is a response to trauma.”