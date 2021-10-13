INDEPENDENCE – Join the 2021 Public Square Rosary Crusade! The Holy Rosary will be held Saturday, October 16, at 12 p.m. at Riverwalk Park near the band shell in Independence.
Members of St. John’s Church, St. Patrick’s Church, Knights of Columbus, Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Rosary Society, and any other interested persons are welcome to attend. Please bring a chair if you desire.
The world is at a crossroad. God is more offended than ever as people ignore Our Lady’s maternal request to “stop offending God.” Yes, we must listen to Our Lady’s request and stop sinning if we hope to enjoy God’s blessings and to avert His wrath. He will hear us, if we pray through the intercession of His Blessed Mother. That’s why we’re doing the 2021 Public Square Rosary Crusade.
In The Secret of the Rosary, Saint Louis-Marie Grignion de Montfort said, “Public prayer is far more powerful than private prayer to appease the anger of God and call down His mercy, and Holy Mother Church, guided by the Holy Spirit, has always advocated public prayer in times of public tragedy and suffering.”
For more information, contact Jean Gillpatrick at 319-334-4120.