QUASQUETON – The Quasky Spirit community organization’s third annual Quasky Halloween Parade again featured several cleverly decorated floats.
Participation was down a bit, but the enthusiasm was still there for the families and volunteers. After Pastor Kevin Jennings gave a prayer, the parade took off around the whole town. Some floats were tossing candy and treats – to the delight of the onlookers.
The judges – Matt Chesmore (also parade emcee), Jim Franck, Kevin Jennings, Orlan Love, and Gene Powers – got a look before, during, and after the floats paraded. Then they took their time deliberating before announcing the winners.
Four prizes were awarded this year – the top two floats from the golf cart and the ATV/UTV categories. First prizes were $50, and second prizes were $20.
Winners selected were:
- Golf cart, first place – Circus Carnival with Jaden the Clown, Strongman Levi, and Ringmaster Sara Connolly.
- Golf cart, second place – Cruella De Ville and 101 Dalmatians with Isham family members Courtney, Chris, Charrli, and Dryden.
- ATV/UTV, first place – The Nightmare Before Christmas with Autumn and Trisha Kress.
- ATV/UTV, second place – Corpse Bride with Annette Mausser at the wheel.
In addition to the parade, American Legion Auxiliary Cedar Rock Unit 434 served food in the Post, and Wee Willy’s hosted an auction with several local items up for bid.
Proceeds from the day go toward community projects.