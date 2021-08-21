Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

QUASQUETON – The Quasky Car Club Association had a bright beautiful day last Saturday for their annual car and truck show. Organizers reported a record number of vehicles (257!) registered for competition, plus a few more drivers who attended just to look around. The 2020 show attracted 181 vehicles.

Top prizes (awarded by those registered) included:

- Best of Show, Joe Weber of Brandon and his 1963 Corvette

- 1st place, Dorance Kirby

- 2nd place, Diana Schumacher

- 3rd place, Dustin Kirby

- 4th place, Dan Bouck

- 5th place, Joe Weber

- 6th place, Bud Geneke

- 7th place, Rick Parker

- 8th place, Shelli Jowen

- 9th place, Ron Barker

- 10th place, Leonard Truax

The top 80 cars were recognized with a plaque.

Spectator Awards

- People’s Choice, Alan Krapfl with a 2017 Chevy

- Kids’ Choice, Mike Lucas with a 1970 AMC Rebel

Other Awards

- Misfitz Car Club of Manchester Favorite Ride, Craig Quinby, 1948 Plymouth Deluxe

- Goodguys Rod & Custom Heartland Division Best Street Rod Award, Rick Abbott

- Mystery Car First Place Guess Jeff Hay/Second Place Guess Rick Abbott (answer: 1936 Lincoln-Zephyr “Twin-Grille”)

- Best Engine, Russ Harvey (1941Willys)

- Best Rat Rod – Waly Hickey

- Best Interior Rick Stevens (57 Ford)

- Best Paint – Elmer Davis (Mustang)

- Best Convertible – Doug Thurn (1970 Chevelle)

- Long Haul – Rick Stevens came 132 miles to participate.

American Legion Raffle

Three prizes offered: Winchester Model 94AE 30-30 Buchanan County Commemorative Rifle; 18-inch Stihl chainsaw; or $100 cash. Order of prize selection: JJ Pates, Stan Priebe, Gavin Aldrich.

