INDEPENDENCE – On the evening of Tuesday, June 6, at Riverwalk Park, the clouds offered no hint of sunlight, yet light shone from the faces and smiles of those releasing butterflies in memory of loved ones who have passed away.
The Reiff Family Center held its 4th Annual Whispering Butterfly Memorial and, as has been the case in past years, a greater turnout than expected was in attendance.
The memorial began at 6 p.m. with an opening speech from Robert Reiff, the Director and Co-owner of the Family Center, the mic was then passed to his son Ben who shared an anonymously written poem with the crowd.
“When a Butterfly comes to you, I’ve been told that it’s from someone in heaven, a passed soul,” said Reiff, “If you keep a lookout, if you look in your heart, the things that were once ordinary will now stand apart. I think if we look, and read between the lines, we will find clues and you’ll find signs. That your loved one hasn’t passed, not really, not gone. That they are not there but have just moved on. It is said that it is not death, just life that transitions, from the teachings of the Buddha to the beliefs of the Christians. So, from my heart, from my hope and belief, may you find many butterflies to assist you with your grief.”
Following the poem, attendees were invited to open the yellow triangle that their butterflies were in. In a moment butterflies filled the air as memories and emotions visibly filled the faces of those around. Tears and smiles were not out of the ordinary for the following moments as loved ones grieved those that according to the poem read, “are not really gone.”
Susan Weber, a woman from Independence, attended the event in memory of her mother, Arlene McLaren, who passed away in July of 2022.
Weber says that she enjoyed time with her grandkids and was devoted to her Bible readings.
Another Independence woman in attendance at the event was Kathy Smith who was attending the butterfly memorial for the first time, in memory of Sergeant Jim Smith who passed away, almost 2 years ago.
Wendy Robinson, also a woman of Independence attended the event in memory of her husband who passed away 2 years ago.
According to Robinson, it is too hard to choose just one memory to think of when attending an event like this.
A trio in attendance at the event included one woman, Maria Hodges, who was originally from Rochester Minnesota but has become an Independence resident following the passing of her mom, Patricia Sauer, who died almost a year ago.
Alongside Hodges were Malina Tegtmeier and Gloria Irvine, who not only also participated in the memorial but also supported Hodges in her therapeutic experience.
According to Hodges, she was thinking about how much she loved her mom as she released her butterfly. Hodges says she plans on attending the event again next year.
Mary Reiff, wife of Robert as well as the Office Manager, and Co-Owner of the Reiff Family Center says the event was a success by her standards.
“It went very well, good crowd, good people,” said Reiff. “We had people come in at the last minute and were wondering if they could participate, and so of course we said yes.”
According to Reiff, before this event began four years ago, she had always wanted to host an event like this.
“It is about giving people some peace and releasing memories so that they can have some alone time,” said Reiff.
Reiff says this year more than ever she has had people approach her after the event wanting to come back again next year.
“This event isn’t just for the people that Reiff serves,” said Reiff. “It is for the whole community. It is not to be just us; I want everyone to participate if that is what they would like to do. I hope everyone comes out again next year, you know, it’s open and we will never say, "ah, you can’t come.”
As for the future of the butterfly memorial, Reiff says there are no plans to stop anytime soon.
“I plan on doing this for quite a while,” said Reiff. “At least until I croak.”
According to the Reiff Family Center, it is possible that the next butterfly memorial will take place around this same time next year.