INDEPENDENCE – Local veterans and auxiliary members gathered at area cemeteries on Memorial Day to honor those who have gave their lives in defense of our nation. Short programs were held at Cemeteries throughout the County.
It was a beautiful morning with a slight breeze as families took time to remember loved ones and ‘unknowns’ buried in their local cemeteries.
Members of Bechter-Boies VFW Post 2440, Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, and their Auxiliary Units held services for the following cemeteries: Rowley, Otterville, St. John’s, Mount Hope, Wilson, and Oakwood.
A longer community program was held at Veteran’s Park in Independence. Mitch McGraw, VFW Post 2440 commander, emceed the event and led the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance. Father David Beckman offered the opening and closing prayers. The Independence High School Band, under the direction of Mr. Joel Knipe, accompanied Carter Homan as he sang the National Anthem. The band also played Amazing Grace before Commander McGraw introduced the keynote speaker Lieutenant Colonel Randall Stanford.
“Lieutenant Colonel Stanford was raised in Quasqueton and graduated from East Buchanan in 1996,” said McGraw. “He joined active duty in 1998 as an infantryman. Joined the Iowa National guard in 2002. He has deployed multiple times around the world and served in numerous positions within the Iowa Guard, he currently serves as a battalion commander on Camp Dodge.”
Instead of speaking of his own military experiences, LTC Stanford, read “The Fallen Soldier” by Jocko Willink a retired United States Navy officer. Willink served 20 years (1990–2010) and was a SEAL before retiring as a Lieutenant Commander. After his military career he became an author, consultant, podcaster, and jiu-jitsu instructor.
The band played an Armed Forces Salute, featuring the official marches/songs of five of the six services of the United States Armed Forces: Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard. The United States Space Force march “Semper Supra” is too new to be included.
Tributes continued as Commander McGraw thanked the families of military personnel followed by the VFW and American Legion Auxiliary Units offering their “Tribute to Departed Comrades” with the laying of a cross, wreaths, and flowers signifying the honored dead from all of the wars and conflicts America has been involved with since the Revolutionary War through the War on Terror. The Independence Fire Department assisted with the “Salute to Navy Dead” by placing a floating wreath in the Wapsipinicon River.
A 21-gun salute was offered by a Color Guard comprised of area VFW and American Legion members.
The program ended with Taps played by James Henderson and Reese Ridenour, followed by a prayer from Father Beckman and the band playing God Bless America.