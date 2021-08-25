INDEPENDENCE – U.S. Senator Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) is supporting U.S. Representative Ashley Hinson (R-Iowa CD1) on her campaign trail during the current congressional break. The pair visited Independence on Friday, August 20, and met with veterans at VFW Post 2440.
The two top topics discussed were the $3.5 trillion “infrastructure” bill and Afghanistan.
“This should not be a partisan issue,” Rep. Hinson said about the bill. “It should be a common sense issue.”
On Afghanistan, Rep Hinson stated she supports getting Americans and our allies out of the country.
“For the safety and security of Americans at home,” she added.
Sen. Cotton, a Harvard Law School graduate and U.S. Army veteran (2005-09), served tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. He called the ongoing withdrawal from Afghanistan a “catastrophe,” and laid the blame solely on President Joe Biden.
Buchanan County Supervisor Clayton Ohrt asked about the dangers of U.S. weapons being left behind. Cotton said, in the short run, the helicopters were not a major concern as the Taliban have no pilots nor support for maintenance. He said the Humvees could be driven, but again there is no maintenance support. Sen. Cotton was more worried about the machine guns and ammunition.
Rep. Hinson said her office had been contacted by constituents regarding getting friends and Afghan colleagues out of the country safely.
“We want to make sure the refugees that come to Iowa have the right intentions,” Rep. Hinson said.
A representative of Rep. Hinson’s office later confirmed they had received “around 100 inquiries, some from U.S. citizens and some from Afghans who need help applying for SIVs, and that we are helping provide information and any help we can to those who reach out.”
On the topic of the coronavirus, both agreed that while it is a personal choice, those eligible should be encouraged to take the vaccination where available.
At the end of the event, Supervisor Ohrt stated he was glad the officials came to town.
“It’s real important to come to our community to keep us informed,” he said.