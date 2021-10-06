INDEPENDENCE – The law office of Roberts & Eddy, P.C. is pleased to announce the addition of Joseph Gray to its team as an attorney.
Gray is a native Iowan who keeps returning to the state he loves. After graduating from high school, he enrolled at Iowa State University and joined Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC). Gray graduated from ISU and was commissioned as an active duty second lieutenant in the U.. Army’s Chemical Corps. During his time in the Army, he deployed twice to Iraq and twice to Afghanistan.
Upon retiring from the Army, Gray attended Drake University Law School. While at Drake, he participated in Drake’s Criminal Defense Clinic and interned at the Iowa Public Defender’s Office in Waterloo and Iowa Legal Aid. In his most recent position, he served as Chickasaw County’s (New Hampton) assistant county attorney.
“I appreciate the opportunity to practice at such a prominent firm as Roberts & Eddy. The firm’s exceptional reputation in the community and decades of experience in so many diverse legal fields are solid indicators of the quality of services they provide. Roberts & Eddy is the place to practice. Over the next few months, I envision developing relationships within the local community and clients, because we ‘get out what we put-in.’”
When he’s not practicing law, you can find Gray spending time with his family, hunting, running, and home-brewing beer.
“We are delighted to have Joe join our firm. His real-world experience prior to attending law school adds value to what Joe brings to our practice. His professionalism, demeanor, and strong work ethic will be appreciated by our clients,” said Brian C. Eddy, president and a shareholder of Roberts & Eddy, P.C.