HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – More than 40 high-powered, amateur rockets successfully launched April 15, in North Alabama, each carrying a scientific payload nearly one-mile-high above ground level, as part of the NASA Student Launch (SL) challenge.
Over 60 teams (aged middle school to college) from across the United States and Puerto Rico participated in the challenge, some remotely and some in person near the Marshall Space Flight Center for a week long gathering leading up to the launch.
The annual challenge is to design, build, and launch a reusable rocket to a pre-determined altitude above ground level (AGL) with scientific or engineering payloads. It is a 9-month commitment that requires teams to submit a series of reports and reviews, develop a social media platform, perform STEM engagement in their local community, and provide a timeline, budget, and other requirements. University and college teams are required to design a vehicle capable of launching to a target altitude between 4,000 and 6,000 feet AGL. Additionally, teams are challenged to design a payload that, upon landing, is capable of autonomously receiving RF commands and performing a series of tasks with an on-board camera system.
Jenna Smith, Independence Class of 2020, participated on the Purdue Space Program Student Launch (PSPSL) team. The team has 60 members, half of which were able to travel to Huntsville.
“I joined the team in the fall so this was my first year on the team,” Smith said. “I am part of the Avionics and Recovery sub-team. We oversee the flight data electronics, like altimeters, and the parachute deployment. We use energetic parachute deployment which means we place a total of 14 grams of black powder charges inside of the rocket to push the parachutes out at set altitudes. For launches, I help set the charges, and then I arm the electronics and charges just before launch. This means I was one of the last people to interact with the rocket before launch. After the vehicle lands, I ensure all charges went off during flight and then record the max altitudes from the altimeters.”
The PSPSL rocket was 8 ft tall and just under 50 lbs.
“Our predicted max altitude, or apogee, that we had to report to NASA back in August before much of the designs were finished was 4050 ft.,” said Smith. “We reached 4219 ft. One source of points in the competition is our ability to accurately predict the apogee so we were very happy with being only 169 ft off our target.
“The payload competition was to design a system that upon landing would autonomously receive radio frequency commands and perform a series of tasks with an on-board camera. After our rocket landed, the wind dragged it half a mile across the field. During this time, our camera received the command and did take the pictures, but the camera was unable to deploy out of the rocket due to being dragged. Despite this, we do consider this a successful flight.”
Replays of the event are available on NASA’s Marshall YouTube page (NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center) and NASA’s Student Launch Facebook page.
For more information about Student Launch, please visit: https://www.nasa.gov/audience/forstudents/studentlaunch/home/index.html
Smith is just completed her Junior year at Purdue. She is currently majoring in mechanical engineering with a focus in systems testing and integration. This summer, she returned to Huntsville to be a test engineer intern at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center.