INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Rotary Club decided to postpone the annual spring spaghetti supper until September 14. Diners could select whether to sit down or take out.
The Rotary Club of Independence is a community networking group with an international and local focus on service, education, youth development, and community vitality. Local projects the Independence Rotary Club supports throughout the year includes Adopt-A-Family, Youth Leadership Day, Dollars for Scholars, Independence Area Food Pantry, and encouraging youth leadership and development through RYLA (Rotary Youth Leadership Awards).
