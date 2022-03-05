INDEPENDENCE – Join the Independence Rotary Club for their spaghetti supper on Tuesday, March 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Independence Junior/Senior High School. The all-you-can-eat meal will again feature the club’s famous menu of spaghetti (homemade from scratch), garlic toast, dessert, and a drink. This year the event will be totally drive-thru. Diners are asked to follow signs and traffic controllers at the west entrance. Vehicles will be directed to the south corner where orders and money will be accepted, before proceeding around to the back of the school and runners will deliver meals out from the kitchen to vehicles. The cost is $10 per meal. See your favorite Rotarian for discounted tickets. Founded in 1905, Rotary Club International has been active in the community of Independence since 1919. The Rotary Club of Independence is a community networking group with an international and local focus on service, education, youth development, and community vitality. With more than 30 active members, some of the local projects the Independence Rotary Club supports throughout the year includes Adopt-A-Family, Youth Leadership Day, Dollars for Scholars, Independence Area Food Pantry, Operation Santa Claus, the Downtown Speaker Project, the Jon Holland Community Impact Fund, and encouraging youth leadership and development through RYLA (Rotary Youth Leadership Awards). Internationally, more 35,000 clubs work together to promote peace, fight disease, provide clean water, save mothers and children, support education, and grow local economies. For more information, please visit Rotary.com or follow the Rotary Club of Independence on Facebook.
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Independence Rotary Club for their spaghetti supper on Tuesday, March 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Independence Junior/Senior High School. The all-you-can-eat meal will again feature the club’s famous menu of spaghetti (homemade from scratch), garlic toast, dessert, and a drink. This year the event will be totally drive-thru. Diners are asked to follow signs and traffic controllers at the west entrance. Vehicles will be directed to the south corner where orders and money will be accepted, before proceeding around to the back of the school and runners will deliver meals out from the kitchen to vehicles. The cost is $10 per meal. See your favorite Rotarian for discounted tickets. Founded in 1905, Rotary Club International has been active in the community of Independence since 1919. The Rotary Club of Independence is a community networking group with an international and local focus on service, education, youth development, and community vitality. With more than 30 active members, some of the local projects the Independence Rotary Club supports throughout the year includes Adopt-A-Family, Youth Leadership Day, Dollars for Scholars, Independence Area Food Pantry, Operation Santa Claus, the Downtown Speaker Project, the Jon Holland Community Impact Fund, and encouraging youth leadership and development through RYLA (Rotary Youth Leadership Awards). Internationally, more 35,000 clubs work together to promote peace, fight disease, provide clean water, save mothers and children, support education, and grow local economies. For more information, please visit Rotary.com or follow the Rotary Club of Independence on Facebook.
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Independence Rotary Club for their spaghetti supper on Tuesday, March 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Independence Junior/Senior High School. The all-you-can-eat meal will again feature the club’s famous menu of spaghetti (homemade from scratch), garlic toast, dessert, and a drink. This year the event will be totally drive-thru. Diners are asked to follow signs and traffic controllers at the west entrance. Vehicles will be directed to the south corner where orders and money will be accepted, before proceeding around to the back of the school and runners will deliver meals out from the kitchen to vehicles.
The cost is $10 per meal. See your favorite Rotarian for discounted tickets.
Founded in 1905, Rotary Club International has been active in the community of Independence since 1919. The Rotary Club of Independence is a community networking group with an international and local focus on service, education, youth development, and community vitality.
With more than 30 active members, some of the local projects the Independence Rotary Club supports throughout the year includes Adopt-A-Family, Youth Leadership Day, Dollars for Scholars, Independence Area Food Pantry, Operation Santa Claus, the Downtown Speaker Project, the Jon Holland Community Impact Fund, and encouraging youth leadership and development through RYLA (Rotary Youth Leadership Awards).
Internationally, more 35,000 clubs work together to promote peace, fight disease, provide clean water, save mothers and children, support education, and grow local economies.
For more information, please visit Rotary.com or follow the Rotary Club of Independence on Facebook.