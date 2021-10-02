JESUP – The Buchanan County Salvation Army recently announced more donations made to area organizations.
Funds raised during the 2020 Christmas bell-ringing season were distributed to Jesup Dollars for Scholars and the Jesup Community Schools, specifically gift cards to be used for student needs by Missy Waltzoni, school nurse, and Melissa Trumbauer, at-risk coordinator.
These funds were collected by volunteers ringing the Salvation Army bell during the 2020 Red Kettle Campaign. All funds raised from the Buchanan County campaign stay in Buchanan County.
The next bell ringing campaign will start in a few short weeks. Please be generous with your wallet and your time to ring the bell.
For more information, follow Buchanan County Salvation Army on Facebook.