INDEPENDENCE – Members of the Buchanan County Salvation Army recently made donations to two local organizations.
A check for $500 was given to the Help Our Teachers (HOT) program at First Presbyterian Church. The HOT program uses donated funds to purchase school supplies for kids based on teachers’ wish lists. The program also accepts school supplies to be forwarded to the schools.
Another $500 check was given to the One Another program. The long-running One Another program is operated by the Independence Ministerial Association. Fr. David Beckman represents St. John Catholic Church and Kathy Smith represents First Presbyterian Church.
These funds were collected by volunteers ringing the Salvation Army bell during the Christmas season. The next bell ringing campaign will start in a few short weeks. Follow Buchanan County Salvation Army on Facebook for more information. Please be generous with your wallet and your time to ring the bell.